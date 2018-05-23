Olivia Munn Gets Candid About Ex Aaron Rodgers' Family Rift: Neither Side 'Is Clean'

Olivia Munn is opening up about ex Aaron Rodgers’ complicated family situation.

While appearing on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show Wednesday, Andy Cohen Live, the actress spoke about the frustrations she experienced while trying to help mend the relationship between her then-boyfriend and his family during their nearly three-year relationship.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been estranged from his family for years, his younger brother, Jordan, revealed in 2016 while appearing as a contestant on The Bachelorette. In an interview with the New York Times, Rodgers’ father, Ed, confirmed the damaged relationship with his son.

Munn — who starred in the Aaron Sorkin HBO series, The Newsroom — revealed that by the time she and Rodgers started dating in 2014, he hadn’t spoken to his family in months.

“I was friendly with Jordan, and I met the parents only a couple of times,” Munn, 37, said. “Before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months before we started dating.”

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers Break Up

On her last day of filming for The Newsroom, Munn said she spent much of her time in a trailer trying to encourage Rodgers to give his parents a call. It worked, and the call seemed to invigorate the family’s relationship, if only for a moment.

“They had a really nice conversation, then they started coming out my first year when I was in Green Bay in 2014,” she recalled. “I just think it’s really important to try to mend things in a family, and I encouraged that.”

Without getting into detail, Munn — star of the upcoming movie The Predator — alluded to the family striving to take advantage of Rodgers’ accomplishments for the benefit of their own careers.

“At the end of the day, I do believe that family, and fame and success, can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success,” Munn said.

She added: “Their work has a direct connection to what he does. At the end of the day, there are a lot of complications. I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not okay when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him.”

Aaron Rodgers and his family David Stluka/AP

RELATED: Danica Patrick Opens Up About Aaron Rodgers Romance and Why She’s Retiring From Racing

Munn said Rodgers, who helped lead the Packers to victory in the 2010 Super Bowl, had to balance football with his behind-the-scenes drama.

“During that time, it was really unfortunate because he is a quarterback, I think everybody that I know in sports will say that it is the hardest position in any sport,” she said. “It’s a very violent sport, and it’s very dangerous, and he’s putting himself on the line every game. Any kind of distraction is unacceptable.”

Despite the turmoil, Munn said she tried to remain supportive of Rodgers through it all.

“It was just really important to always just be there to encourage and just be supportive,” she said. “You hear the stuff that’s happening and people want to create the dialogue, but you don’t bring it back, you don’t bring it home, because there are bigger things to worry about.”

Rodgers and Munn ended their relationship in 2017, and their breakup came after months of engagement speculation that sparked when Munn was spotted with a diamond ring on her left ring finger. Today, Rodgers is now dating superstar race car driver Danica Patrick.

Meanwhile, Munn confirmed she’s not really in touch with her ex.

“No,” Munn said when asked by Cohen if they are talking. “Not really.”