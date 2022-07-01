Why Model Olivia Culpo 'Hates' Working Out With Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey

"It's just impossible," the supermodel tells PEOPLE about keeping up in the gym with her NFL boyfriend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Olivia Culpo attends the Create & Cultivate hosts LA Conference City Market Social House on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Create & Cultivate )

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Olivia Culpo attends the Create & Cultivate hosts LA Conference City Market Social House on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Create & Cultivate )

Olivia Culpo loves a good workout, but not when it's alongside her NFL running back boyfriend Christian McCaffrey!

"Honestly, I hate working out with him," Culpo, 30, shared with PEOPLE at the Create & Cultivate LA Conference, where she spoke about her career. "Because he is a professional athlete. He works out for a profession."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The model and McCaffrey started dating in April 2019, and took their love public when they were photographed together while vacationing in Mexico that July.

Although both are in tip-top shape, Culpo finds it difficult to keep up with her man, who was the first round pick for the Carolina Panthers in 2017.

"It's just impossible," Culpo said. "Like the amount of weight that he's lifting, there's no point in even trying to do anything within the realm of what he is doing."

Olivia Culpo Instagram Credit: Olivia Culpo Instagram

The Sports Illustrated model admits her workouts are purely for posing in her swimsuits — and she'd like to keep them that way.

"I work out just so I can get by in my bikinis," Culpo told PEOPLE with a laugh. "For him, it's just a different level and he always wants to make sure that my form is perfect and things like that. It can be annoying, [and] we'll work out [together] to some degree, but he's just so particular about the workouts."

Despite her telling her boyfriend to back off in the gym, he can't seem to help it.

"No," Culpo says when asked if she likes when McCaffrey fixes her form. "I'm just like, 'Let me do my thing. This is what I'm going to do. I'm going to do me. You do you.' But it's fun! I'm more like, watching him."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Olivia Culpo speaks onstage during the Create & Cultivate hosts LA Conference City Market Social House on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Create & Cultivate ) Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

The former Miss USA tries to never miss an opportunity to cheer on McCaffrey, whom she calls, "the best boyfriend ever," and he does the same. He even surprised Culpo by showing up before she went on stage at the Create & Cultivate conference.