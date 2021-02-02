Every Football Player Over 40 Who Made it to the Super Bowl
Tom Brady, 43, became the oldest NFL player to start in — and win — a Super Bowl when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV
Tom Brady
Age at the Time of Super Bowl LV: 43 years old
Brady, already the oldest quarterback to win a playoff game, became the oldest NFL player to head to — and win — the Super Bowl when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star played the Kansas City Chiefs in his 10th appearance at the big game.
Matt Stover
Age at the time of Super Bowl XLIV: 42 years old
Stover, who was the starting kicker for the Indianapolis Colts, was 42 years old when he appeared in the 2010 Super Bowl.
Jeff Feagles
Age at the Time of Super Bowl XLII: 41 years old
The punter was 41 years old when he played in the 2008 Super Bowl for the New York Giants.
Matt Bryant
Age at the Time of Super Bowl LI: 41 years old
Bryant, a kicker for the Atlanta Falcons, was 41 when he played in the 2017 Super Bowl.
Tom Brady (Again)
Age at the Time of Super Bowl LII: 41 years old
In 2018, Brady (still the quarterback for the New England Patriots) became the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl at Super Bowl LII.
He was also the oldest NFL player to be named Super Bowl MVP at 39 and the oldest to be named league MVP at 40.
Mike Horan
Age at the Time of Super Bowl XXXIV: 40 years old
The punter played in the St. Louis Rams' 2000 Super Bowl appearance.
Jerry Rice
Age at the Time of Super Bowl XXXVII: 40 years old
The famed wide-receiver played for the Oakland Raiders in the 2003 Super Bowl at 40 years old.