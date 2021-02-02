Every Football Player Over 40 Who Made it to the Super Bowl

Tom Brady, 43, became the oldest NFL player to start in — and win — a Super Bowl when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV 

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated January 29, 2022 09:00 AM

Tom Brady

Credit: Dylan Buell/Getty

Age at the Time of Super Bowl LV: 43 years old 

Brady, already the oldest quarterback to win a playoff game, became the oldest NFL player to head to — and win — the Super Bowl when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star played the Kansas City Chiefs in his 10th appearance at the big game.

Matt Stover

Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty

Age at the time of Super Bowl XLIV: 42 years old 

Stover, who was the starting kicker for the Indianapolis Colts, was 42 years old when he appeared in the 2010 Super Bowl. 

Jeff Feagles

Credit: Sporting News via Getty

Age at the Time of Super Bowl XLII: 41 years old 

The punter was 41 years old when he played in the 2008 Super Bowl for the New York Giants. 

Matt Bryant

Credit: Focus on Sport/Getty

Age at the Time of Super Bowl LI: 41 years old 

Bryant, a kicker for the Atlanta Falcons, was 41 when he played in the 2017 Super Bowl. 

Tom Brady (Again)

Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Age at the Time of Super Bowl LII: 41 years old 

In 2018, Brady (still the quarterback for the New England Patriots) became the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl at Super Bowl LII. 

He was also the oldest NFL player to be named Super Bowl MVP at 39 and the oldest to be named league MVP at 40. 

Mike Horan

Credit: STEVE SCHAEFER/AFP via Getty

Age at the Time of Super Bowl XXXIV: 40 years old 

The punter played in the St. Louis Rams' 2000 Super Bowl appearance.

Jerry Rice

Credit: Donald Miralle/Getty

Age at the Time of Super Bowl XXXVII: 40 years old 

The famed wide-receiver played for the Oakland Raiders in the 2003 Super Bowl at 40 years old. 

By Andrea Wurzburger