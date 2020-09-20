"With a heavy and aching heart, I am saddened to announce that the OSU Rodeo Team has lost one of our own," Rowdy Lee Swanson's coach said

Oklahoma State University Bull Rider, 20, Dies After Being Thrown Off a Bull During Competition

An Oklahoma State University bull rider died on Thursday, after sustaining injuries during competition. He was 20.

Rowdy Lee Swanson, who was studying animal sciences at the university, was injured after being thrown off a bull at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Rodeo in Texas, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association confirmed in a press release.

Swanson died on the same day as the incident. Additional details about his injuries have not yet been released.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said in a statement. “The hearts of the entire rodeo community go out to Rowdy’s family in this tragic time. We will continue to keep Rowdy and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Swanson was classified as a PRCA permit holder, which according to the Fort-Worth Star Telegram meant he was in the process of trying to earn a PRCA membership card.

Swanson’s death was also mourned by his OSU Rodeo family

“With a heavy and aching heart, I am saddened to announce that the OSU Rodeo Team has lost one of our own,” Coach Cody Hollingsowrth said in a statement shared by the team on social media. “He was a big part of our rodeo family and he will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with the Swanson family at this time."

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson following injuries sustained at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Pro Rodeo,” Palo Pinto County Livestock Association Rodeo Chairman Scott Fenner said in a separate statement.