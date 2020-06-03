Oklahoma State Linebacker Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Attending Protest in Tulsa

Amen Ogbongbemiga said he was "well protective" of himself while protesting, but still tested positive

Oklahoma State University linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga says he tested positive for coronavirus after protesting in Tulsa.

The football player, 21, said Tuesday that despite taking “protective” measures while at the protest, he still tested positive for the virus, which has infected more than 1.8 million Americans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19,” he wrote on Twitter. “Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe.”

It remains unclear where and when the athlete contracted the virus.

Ogbongbemiga, a rising senior, was one of 30 players to return to the Oklahoma State campus on Monday as part of the first wave of athletes coming back to the school following coronavirus shutdowns, ESPN reported.

University protocol will reportedly have him quarantine in separate on-campus housing.

Ogbongbemiga – who was voted the football team’s defensive MVP last year — was one of thousands to attend protests in Tulsa fighting against police brutality and systemic racism.

RELATED VIDEO: Lizzo Breaks Down While Addressing Racism amid Protests: 'Open Your Mind, Open Your Heart'

Rev. Robert Turner helped organize Saturday’s protest, and said he was happy with how peaceful it turned out.

“I am deeply, deeply moved by the outpouring of support that we saw Saturday – thousands of people peacefully protesting,” he said at a news conference on Monday, according to Tulsa World. “I never heard any protesters say they wanted to do anybody harm... We were simply citizens wanting to hear from our leadership.”

Those peaceful protests did, however, escalate into vandalism and destruction of property late Sunday, though Police Chief Wendell Franklin attributed the chaos to “rouge groups” taking advantage of the situation.

The outlet also reported that police and members of the Oklahoma National Guard unleashed at least two rounds of tear gas on protesters early Wednesday to get them to move out of a street intersection.

Image zoom Protesters in Kansas City Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty

Meanwhile, health officials and political leaders have expressed concerns that many cities across the country could see a spike in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks, as protests make social distancing near impossible.

Leaders like Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms have encouraged attendees to get tested for the virus.

“If you were out protesting last night, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week,” she said during a news briefing on Sunday. “There is still a pandemic in America that’s killing black and brown people at higher numbers.”

The New York Health Department also shared tips for protesters looking to stay safe, which include wearing a face covering and eye protection, using hand sanitizer, keeping six feet away from other groups and using signs and noisemakers instead of yelling.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been at least 6,692 cases and 339 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Oklahoma, according to The New York Times. There have been at least 1.8 million cases and 106,195 deaths in the United States.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.

• National Cares Mentoring Movement (caresmentoring.org) provides social and academic support to help black youth succeed in college and beyond.