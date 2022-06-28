The Oklahoma City Thunder rookies recreated a popular meme while poking fun at the unlikely coincidence

Oklahoma City Thunder Draft Jaylin Williams — and Jalen Williams: 'We've Kinda Been Figuring It Out'

The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to have to come up with nicknames for two of their new players this season.

During the NBA Draft last week, the team picked up Jalen Williams at no. 12, followed shortly by Jaylin Williams at no. 34.

"I think it is pretty rare to have somebody with the same exact name as you," said Jalen, 21, according to USA Today. "It was kinda surreal."

Even Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti had some trouble keeping the players straight during draft night.

Joe Musatto for Oklahoma Sports reported that "Presti is referring to two of his draft picks as "Jalen Williams Santa Clara" and "Jaylin Williams Arkansas."

Jaylin and Jalen poked fun at the situation while posing for their first photos in their new Thunder jerseys. The rookies recreated the popular Spider-Man meme, in which the superhero is pointing at someone wearing an identical suit.

The Oklahoma City rookies had addressed the name confusion during a team press conference after the draft.

Jaylin, 19, who was drafted at no. 34, told USA Today that he and Jalen are similar in ways beyond their shared name. "It was funny because we had to do a lot of interviews [at the draft combine]," he said.

"Somehow, even though we could go to every interview whenever we wanted, he and I would always end up in the same room at the same time. We were always like, 'Bro, go somewhere else!'"

Oklahoma City Thunder drafts Jaylin Williams and Jalen Williams Jaylin Williams and Jalen Williams | Credit: OKC THUNDER/Twitter

As for how their teammates will address them, Jalen said, "I go by 'J-Dub' and then [he] is 'Jay Will' so we've kinda been figuring that out since we got here."

The Thunder also drafted Chet Holmgren with the second pick and Ousmane Dieng at no. 11.