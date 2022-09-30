Okla. College Soccer Player Dies After Car Catches Fire from Collision: 'He Could Do No Wrong'

A college soccer player in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is dead following a fiery car accident.

Eugene Quaynor, 23, a captain of the soccer team at Oral Roberts University, suffered a fatal car crash Wednesday, the Tulsa Police Department said in a statement via Facebook.

Officers were first alerted to a crash on 71st and S. Yale at 10:20 p.m. local time.

"We received several calls of a car fully on fire and a person still inside the vehicle," the statement said.

A person who was driving an SUV tried to run, however, EMSA paramedics were able to contain him until officers arrived, according to authorities.

"After the initial investigation, officers determined the male driver of the SUV rear-ended the silver Nissan at the stop light, hitting it hard enough to push the car through the intersection. The Nissan spun around and hit a retaining wall on the southeast corner, then caught fire," said TPD.

The TPD later identified the driver of the Nissan as Quaynor.

Though witnesses tried to help Quaynor out of his car, they couldn't because it immediately burst into flames. They then took rocks to bust the windows, "but the fire became too much," TPD said.

Quaynor had died by the time first responders arrived. There was no one else with him in the car.

The other car's driver was taken to the hospital. "He was unsteady on his feet, unable to walk, and appeared to be severely intoxicated. No one else was in the SUV with him," the statement continued.

Authorities performed a toxicology report and are recommending the District Attorney's office to charge him.

ORU helped police tell Quaynor's family about his death.

A GoFundMe has been started by an anonymous person and has raised more than $34,000 of its $50,000 goal.

"Eugene was a beloved member of the ORU men's soccer team. He was a team captain and known for his captivating smile," it reads. "Anyone that knew Eugene, knew he could do no wrong. He was genuine, others oriented, humble, and so kind. He loved the Lord and brought light wherever he went. We are praying for his Family in Ghana."

The college's athletic division shared a statement via Twitter, writing, "We mourn the loss of @ORUMSoccer student-athlete, Eugene Quaynor. Eugene was the epitome of the mission we strive for. He was a captain and had a spirit-empowered heart ready to impact the world for Jesus. His infectious smile will be missed, but we will never forget #27."

The university shared the post, adding that they "[send] our deepest sympathies to friends and family of @OralRobertsU student-athlete Eugene Quaynor. It is a university's saddest day when the life of a student is cut short. Our hearts go out to ORU students, faculty and staff during this time of tragedy."