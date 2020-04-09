Oilers Player Colby Cave's Wife Gives Emotional Update on His Hospitalization: 'Please Wake Up'

Image zoom Emily Cave/Instagram

Edmonton Oilers player Colby Cave’s wife Emily is giving an update on his condition one day after he was placed in a medically-induced coma and underwent surgery for a brain bleed.

Emily shared an emotional plea on Instagram Wednesday, sharing that she and Colby’s parents are unable to be with him in the hospital because of restrictions related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Please wake up. Please wake up. It’s all I can keep asking, ‘he’s going to wake up right?'” Emily wrote on Instagram accompanying a photo from their wedding.

“We need a miracle,” Emily said, repeating her sentiment from a post the day before.

“Colby’s parents and myself, got to see him through a window and talk to him with a walkie talkie last night,” Emily continued. “We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because Covid-19 rules. We have no idea when we will be allowed to see him again.”

Emily said that not being able to be with her husband in this difficult time has “shattered” her heart “into a million pieces.”

“The nurse has tied his wedding band to his ankle. I am dreaming of being able to touch you, hear your voice, squeeze your hand (3 times), and kiss you again. I love you so much, and my heart is shattered into a million pieces without my best friend 💛✨ Out of difficulties grows miracles- 1 Peter 5:10”

Colby, 25, who plays for the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL in addition to the Oilers, was hospitalized on Tuesday after suffering a brain bleed, the Oilers shared in a statement on Twitter.

“#Oilers & @Condors forward Colby Cave is out of emergency surgery at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto,” the team shared in an updated statement later on Tuesday.

“Doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain. He remains in a medically-induced coma. Emily & his family ask for continued thoughts & prayers.”

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Emily wrote, “We need a miracle. Please pray for my husband and best friend.”

Image zoom Colby Cave Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Members of the hockey community have been sharing words of support for Colby and Emily on social media.

“He really is a fantastic person,” wrote Detroit Red Wings and former Oilers player Sam Gagner on Twitter. “Stay strong @Cavemn10, Emily and the entire Cave family. We are all thinking about you.”

Several other NHL teams, including the Montreal Canadiens, LA Kings, and the Vancouver Canucks, also expressed their support for the Caves.

