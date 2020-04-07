Oilers Player Colby Cave in a Medically Induced Coma After Suffering Brain Bleed

Image zoom Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers player Colby Cave has been hospitalized after suffering a brain bleed.

The 25-year-old NHL forward — who also plays in the AHL on the Bakersfield Condors — is currently in a medically induced coma at the Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, Canada, the team said in a statement on Tuesday.

“#Oilers & @Condors forward Colby Cave has been placed in a medically-induced coma & admitted to the critical care unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto after suffering a brain bleed overnight,” the team wrote on Twitter. “Please keep Colby & his wife Emily in your thoughts & prayers at this time.”

In another tweet, the team shared a throwback moment from an impressive goal Cave made in a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Colby is an awesome person who scored an awesome goal for us this season. The entire #Oilers family is sending you all our love & strength right now, @Cavemn10,” the accompanying caption read.

Cave’s wife Emily shared an update on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that the hockey player had been taken into surgery.

“Last night and today have been the worst days of my life,” she wrote in the post. “Colby is currently in surgery and they are fighting to keep him alive.”

“We need a miracle,” Emily added. “Please pray for my husband and best friend.”

Emily captioned the post with lyrics from the worship song “Way Maker,” writing, “Way maker, MIRACLE WORKER. Promise keeper, light in the darkness. My God, that is who you are. ❤️”

Members of the hockey community were quick to offer words of support for the Cave family on Tuesday.

Joe Gambardella, a prospect for the Oilers and a player on the Bakersfield Condors, retweeted some photos of Cave along with a message asking fans to pray for his teammate’s recovery.

“I know there is a lot going on, but we would like to ask for prayers for our brother Colby Cave and his wife/family through this difficult time! #StayStrongCaveMan,” he wrote.

Detroit Red Wings and former Oilers player Sam Gagner also offered some words of support for Cave.

“He really is a fantastic person. Stay strong @Cavemn10, Emily and the entire Cave family. We are all thinking about you.”