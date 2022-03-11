Ohio State Player Harry Miller Abruptly Retires, Details Battle with Mental Health: 'I Am Okay'

In an emotional post on social media, college athlete Harry Miller retired from football, saying he hopes he "can vouch for all the other people who hurt but are not taken seriously"

Ohio State University football player Harry Miller announced his medical retirement on Thursday in an emotional social media post that detailed his mental health challenges.

Miller, an offensive lineman, approached Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day last year to tell him he had been having suicidal thoughts. Day put Miller in contact with the university's counseling services, which the engineering major said was the "support I needed."

"I would not usually share such information," Miller said in his post. "However, because I have played football, I am no longer afforded the privilege of privacy, so I will share my story briefly before more articles continue to ask, 'What is wrong with Harry Miller.' "

"That is a good question," he added. "It is a good enough question for me not to know the answer, though I have asked it often."

Weeks after opening up to his coach, Miller said he returned to the team "with scars on my wrists and throat."

harry miller Credit: Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"Maybe the scars were hard to see with my wrists taped up," Miller wrote, adding, "There was a dead man on the television set, but nobody knew it."

Miller, who is a junior with a 4.0 GPA and will continue his studies at Ohio State, said he initially struggled with explaining how he was feeling because he did not want to be thought of as a "coward."

"I had seen people seek help before," he said. "I had seen the age-old adage of how our generation was softening by the second, but I can tell you my skin was tough."

Ultimately, Miller said Day and other Ohio State University members helped him through that period of his life. He is now working with Day to find ways to help other players on the team address their mental health.

"I hope athletic departments around the country do the same," Miller explained. "If not for [Day] and the staff, my words would not be a reflection. They would be evidence in a post-mortem."

"God bless those who love," he added. "God bless those who weep. And God bless those who hurt and only know how to share their hurt by anger, for they are learning to love with me. I am okay."