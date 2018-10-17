Ohio State Fan Is Donating Her Kidney to a Rival Penn State Supporter She'd Never Met

Lindsay Arnold Wenrich is giving George Labecki her kidney — even though she is an Ohio State fan and he is loyal to the school’s football rival, Penn State.

Wenrich, who had not previously met Labecki but attended the high school where he used to teach, showed up at Labecki’s house dressed like Penn State’s mascot to tell him that she was donating her kidney, PennLive reported.

As the Nittany Lion, Wenrich, 34, held up posters, two of which pulled from Penn State’s mantra “We Are! Penn State.” The posters read: “We Are … Happy to Tell You That …,” “We Are … a Match” and “I’m Giving You My Kidney!”

RELATED: Tina Turner Reveals She Underwent a Life-Saving Kidney Transplant — and Husband Was the Donor

In an emotional video of the reveal, Weinrich pulled off the head of the costume and said, “Surprise.” As the two hugged, she added, “And I’m a Cedar Cliff graduate and an Ohio State fan.”

“You really have some courage,” Labecki, 63, responded.

In April, Labecki, a retired English teacher, posted a call for help on his Facebook page. Labecki — who first learned that he had kidney trouble at age 17 — explained that he was diagnosed with Stage IV kidney disease in February 2017.

“As of August of last year, I’ve been on the kidney donor list with 100,000 other people who have troublesome friends. I need one, as soon as yesterday. And [if] my buddies decide sooner than later that they want to walk away, then it’s dialysis,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Man Surprises His Brother With Amazing Gift

Labecki wrote that he was “shaking the trees to see if there’s anyone out there who’d be willing to part with one of their friends.” He added, “I know this isn’t for everyone. … But if you’re between the ages of 18 and 65 and have normal kidneys, I’d appreciate it if you’d at least consider the option.”

Wenrich saw the Facebook post when Kathy Young, a gym teacher, shared it. “I thought, ‘Wow, this is hitting kind of close to home,’ ” Weinrich told Good Morning America. “It’s not super often that I see someone I know who needs an organ donor and even though I never had him, Cedar Cliff is a close-knit community.”

In May, Weinrich got tested, and in September, she heard that she and Labecki are a match, according to Good Morning America. She used their sports rivalry to break the news in October and will undergo the surgery later this month, according to PennLive.

RELATED: Mom Posts Signs Along the Road to Find a Kidney Donor — and Strangers Line Up to Be Tested

“I was stunned,” Labecki told Good Morning America. “I was overpowered about the absolutely grand size of what she was about to do for me. I was speechless, absolutely speechless.”