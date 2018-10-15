The Floss is one of the most popular dance moves, but it’s never been done like this before!

During a halftime show on Saturday, the Ohio State Marching Band, known for their amazing formations, found a way to perform the viral dance trend so that everybody in the crowd, even those sitting in the nosebleeds, would be able to see what was going on.

While playing the song, “Shut Up and Dance,” the band got into a formation depicting three stick figures, before proceeding to move in such a way that the figures began to do the Floss in unison.

During the impressive display, the figures moved their arms back and forth to the rhythm, dazzling the crowd.

Ohio State Marching Band The Ohio State University Marching Band/Facebook

RELATED: Broadway Bound! Penn State Marching Band Shares Preview of Special Hamilton Halftime Number

And thanks to the internet, everybody can enjoy the impressive show!

“We cut loose at halftime today, featuring music by WALK THE MOON, Michael Jackson , Justin Timberlake, and more,” Ohio State’s Marching Band wrote alongside a video of the performance shared on their Facebook page. “Don’t believe us, just watch. #GoBucks,”

The video has since been viewed more than 140,000 times.

RELATED VIDEO: Twitter Jokes That Even the Kid Who Got to Dance with Justin Timberlake Is More into ‘This Is Us’

The Floss was first popularized by Russell Horning, a teenage boy better known online as the Backpack Kid.

After getting social media shout outs from numerous celebrities — including Rihanna — Horning became a star in his own right, sharing the Saturday Night Live stage with Katy Perry in 2017, where he showed off the move during a performance of her song “Swish Swish.”

As the marching band’s performance began going viral over the weekend, Horning quickly announced he gave the showing his stamp of approval.

Sharing a clip of the video on his social media account, he wrote, “Ohio State snapped!!!” alongside multiple flame emojis.