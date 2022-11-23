Ohio St. Apologizes to Michigan St. Hockey Player Jagger Joshua After Alleged Racial Slur

Michigan State Hockey player Jagger Joshua says a racial slur was directed at him multiple times by an Ohio State player during a game on Nov. 11

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

Published on November 23, 2022 05:39 PM
Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua (23) looks on during a regular season Big 10 Conference hockey game between the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines on November 14, 2019 at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Photo: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Michigan State forward Jagger Joshua says he was the target of a racial slur during a hockey game against Ohio State earlier this month.

In a tweet on Monday, Joshua issued a lengthy statement that claimed one of Ohio State's players directed a racial slur at him "multiple times" during their game on Nov. 11.

"Acts of racism do not belong in hockey, as they can discourage African American players and minorities like myself from playing and loving the game," Joshua wrote. "Inaction in the face of racist comments and actions allow these behaviors to continue."

Joshua explained that the player who allegedly said the racial slur was given a game misconduct penalty during the game, and that the Big Ten launched an investigation into the incident. But Joshua said he felt "confused and pessimistic" after not hearing about any other action taken upon the player.

"The ignorance of racism does not belong in our game, and I feel that I need to make people aware that this incident occurred because, without acknowledgment, the problem gets worse," he wrote.

agger Joshua #23 of the Michigan State Spartans skates up ice in front of Jason Brancheau #21 of the Ferris State Bulldogs in the third period of the consolation game during the Great Lakes Invitational Hockey Tournament on day two at Little Caesars Arena on December 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Michigan State defeated Ferris State 5-2.
Dave Reginek/Getty

A day later, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith apologized to Joshua in a statement published on Twitter. Smith also confirmed that forward Kamil Sadlocha had been sent home from the team.

According to CBS Sports, Sadlocha received a 10-minute game misconduct penalty during the second period of the game.

"I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology to Jagger Joshua," Smith said in the statement. "On behalf of Ohio State, I am so sorry."

"No student or student-athlete should experience hatred or racism, and everyone should feel welcome. I have spoken with Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller, and I'm thankful Jagger is getting the support he needs," he added.

Smith said the department had spoken to the team over the last week before sending Sadlocha home.

"I have met with the men's hockey team and will be meeting with them again soon to discuss our values," Smith said.

"The team will complete education on racial sensitivity, diversity, equity, inclusion, and the use of respectful dialog. The department and I will support them through this important process," he continued.

In a statement shared by reporter Todd Milewski on Monday, the Big Ten conference said it lacked "indisputable evidence" to impose further disciplinary action.

