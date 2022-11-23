Ohio St. Apologizes to Michigan St. Hockey Player Jagger Joshua After Alleged Racial Slur

Michigan State forward Jagger Joshua says he was the target of a racial slur during a hockey game against Ohio State earlier this month.

In a tweet on Monday, Joshua issued a lengthy statement that claimed one of Ohio State's players directed a racial slur at him "multiple times" during their game on Nov. 11.

"Acts of racism do not belong in hockey, as they can discourage African American players and minorities like myself from playing and loving the game," Joshua wrote. "Inaction in the face of racist comments and actions allow these behaviors to continue."

Joshua explained that the player who allegedly said the racial slur was given a game misconduct penalty during the game, and that the Big Ten launched an investigation into the incident. But Joshua said he felt "confused and pessimistic" after not hearing about any other action taken upon the player.

"The ignorance of racism does not belong in our game, and I feel that I need to make people aware that this incident occurred because, without acknowledgment, the problem gets worse," he wrote.

Dave Reginek/Getty

A day later, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith apologized to Joshua in a statement published on Twitter. Smith also confirmed that forward Kamil Sadlocha had been sent home from the team.

According to CBS Sports, Sadlocha received a 10-minute game misconduct penalty during the second period of the game.

"I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology to Jagger Joshua," Smith said in the statement. "On behalf of Ohio State, I am so sorry."

"No student or student-athlete should experience hatred or racism, and everyone should feel welcome. I have spoken with Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller, and I'm thankful Jagger is getting the support he needs," he added.

Smith said the department had spoken to the team over the last week before sending Sadlocha home.

"I have met with the men's hockey team and will be meeting with them again soon to discuss our values," Smith said.

"The team will complete education on racial sensitivity, diversity, equity, inclusion, and the use of respectful dialog. The department and I will support them through this important process," he continued.

In a statement shared by reporter Todd Milewski on Monday, the Big Ten conference said it lacked "indisputable evidence" to impose further disciplinary action.