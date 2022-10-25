Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet

Owen Grubb, a junior at Minerva High School, was attending the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday

By
Jason Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 03:16 PM
Ohio Cross Country Runner Owen Grubb Dies After ‘Tragic Accident’ With Tree
Photo: GoFundMe

Owen Grubb, a track and field athlete at Minerva High School in Ohio, died over the weekend when a tree fell on top of him.

According to FOX affiliate WJW, a group of runners went into a wooded area and attempted to knock over a dead tree following the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday.

The tree landed on Grubb, who tried to run away before impact, the outlet said, citing a report from the Cambridge Police Department. A witness said Grubb was pushing on the tree when it snapped.

Per WJW, Grubb was not breathing nor did he have a pulse by the time officers arrived at the scene.

PEOPLE reached out to Cambridge Police for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

Gary Chaddon, superintendent of the Minerva Local School District, confirmed Grubb's death in a statement published by ABC affiliate WEWS-TV.

"Last weekend, Minerva High School Junior Owen Grubb died from injuries he received in a post-race accident following a weekend cross-country meet," Chaddon said. This is a terrible time for his family, friends and loved ones, and we extend our deepest condolences to all who cared for him."

He continued: "We are all grieving the loss of Owen, who was a bright light in our high school and [an] exceptional student athlete. We are keeping our entire school community close in our hearts during this time."

The news station said Grubb's death is being determined as an accident, and the students involved will not face criminal charges.

"He's a great kid and a great teammate," Minerva Head Coach Olivia Scott told WEWS-TV. "Our girls and boys, our team, they're brothers and sisters. The girls team is just as devastated as the boys team."

RELATED VIDEO: Mississippi State Football Player Samuel Westmoreland Dead at 18: 'A Tremendous Young Man'

A $15 t-shirt is being sold to benefit Grubb's family. It features the hashtag "#WeRunForOwen" and the phrase, "Running Strong."

A GoFundMe for the Grubb family has raised over $17,700 as of Tuesday.

"As many of you know, the Minerva community has lost a young lion," a description on the page says. "Owen Grubb was a 16 year old junior at Minerva High School who lost his life as a result of an accident after his cross country race."

"This should have been a time for celebration but instead his family, friends, teammates, and community are mourning his loss," it continued. "As a parent you shouldn't ever have to go through something like this, nor do you plan ahead for something like this to happen."

