13-Year-Old Sells Rare Card of Patriots' Mac Jones for a Whopping $100,000: 'It Was Surreal'

Johnny Stone found the rare card in a box of Panini Prizm Football cards he and his father purchased at a local shop

Johnny Stone, a 13-year-old from Ohio, had the reaction of a lifetime when he found a one-of-a-kind card of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones earlier this month.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, the rare Black Finite rookie card of Jones was found in a box of Panini Prizm Football cards that Johnny opened during a live stream on June 3.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"One of one Mac Jones!" he is heard yelling in the video, posted to his YouTube channel.

Both Johnny and his father, Chad, buy and flip cards under their business, Stone Sports Cards. The card-collecting duo immediately knew they had something special with the Jones card.

"When I say it was a 1 in 20 million chance, I'm not exaggerating," Chad, 46, tells PEOPLE. "Worldwide, they sell cases, upon cases, upon cases of that product, and we just happened to pick up a box at the local shop."

"Johnny's reaction to finding it went on five minutes straight as loud as he could scream, my gosh, to the point of hyperventilating, and it's just hilarious to watch," he adds.

After the find, a storm of collectors contacted the pair, and they ultimately sold the card for a whopping $100,000.

The Akron Beacon Journal said the card was sold by the buyer soon after for $175,000.

Chad tells PEOPLE he is using Stone Sports Cards to help teach his son the ins and outs of running a business. He pays for the purchases but splits the earnings with his son (70 percent goes to Chad and 30 percent to Johnny).

"We learn what not to spend money on, what to spend money on, and when to spend it," Chad says. "Sports cards are like the stock market. You got to know when to sell. You got to know when to buy. You got to know when to hold."

"There's a big learning curve, but he knows how to do all the online sales," he continues. "He knows how to list cards, do breaks. He does all of it. I've taught him how to do it. I hired people to guide him through the early stages of it."

But the Jones rookie card find couldn't have come at a better time for the family.

Chad says finances at his construction company had recently "tightened," and he had even informed his employees he would have to find ways to cut costs.

Ohio 13-year-old Sells Patriots’ Mac Jones Football Card for $100,000: ‘I Couldn’t Breathe’ Credit: courtesy chad stone

"We had a prayer meeting," Chad recalls. "We prayed to have God's supply give us a way to keep men working. And less than three hours later, my son hit that card."