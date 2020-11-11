The Cleveland Browns wide receiver was injured in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 25

Odell Beckham Jr. Undergoes 'Successful' Surgery for Torn ACL, Looks to 2021: 'Let the Journey Begin'

Odell Beckham Jr. underwent successful surgery for his torn ACL on Tuesday — and is now looking ahead to the 2021 season.

The Cleveland Browns announced that their star wide receiver was out of surgery on Tuesday and is expected to be ready to play next year after an injury in the game last month against the Cincinnati Bengals rendered him unable to play for the rest of this season.

"Odell Beckham, Jr. underwent successful surgery to the repair [of] his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee," the team said in a statement. "The surgery was performed early today by Dr. James Andrews at the Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Pensacola, Florida."

"Beckham is expected to be ready for the 2021 season," the statement concluded.

The athlete, 28, shared a photo of himself from the hospital on Tuesday, pictured with his injured leg bandaged and propped up.

"Sit back relax n watch how God work.....Now let the journey begin..." he captioned the shot on Instagram.

On Monday, he shared a black-and-white photo of himself walking with a cane, writing, "Adversity.... it’s nothin new to me!"

Beckham tore his ACL when quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a pass to the wide receiver on October 25. Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips intercepted, and Beckham attempted to tackle Phillips but seemingly flipped over fullback Andy Janovich.

Footage from the game showed Beckham curled up on the ground, grabbing his knee, after the play.

The Browns went on to beat the Bengals 37-34.