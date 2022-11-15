NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. Suing Nike Over Endorsement Contract Dispute: 'Extremely Disappointed'

Beckham Jr. claims Nike "did not honor its commitments" after re-signing him to an endorsement deal after he nearly left the company for Adidas

By
Jason Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 15, 2022 05:02 PM
Odell Beckham Jr.
Photo: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. is suing Nike, alleging the sportswear giant "did not honor its commitments" after signing him to an endorsement contract.

The 30-year-old wide receiver explained his reasoning for the suit in a lengthy message posted to his Twitter account and shared with PEOPLE on Monday, saying he is "extremely disappointed" in the development.

"Being a Nike Athlete and Brand Icon was a dream I've had since being a young boy. I wanted to be the next Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, LeBron James or Kobe Bryant in the Nike Family," Beckham Jr. wrote in the message.

"When Nike exercised its right of first refusal to match the Adidas offer and not only kept me as a Nike Athlete, but also made me one of their Brand Icons — my dream had been fulfilled," he added.

According to Yahoo Sports, Nike resigned Beckham to a deal in 2017 when he was close to agreeing to a new partnership with Adidas, one of the company's longtime rivals. Nike kept Beckham Jr. by matching Adidas' offer.

"Unfortunately, Nike did not honor its commitments," Beckham Jr. alleged in his message. "Throughout our partnership, I have kept my promise and fulfilled my obligations to the brand. I am extremely disappointed that I've had to take these measures to ensure Nike fulfills their obligations and promises."

It continued: "Today, I'm taking a stand not just for me, but to set a precedent for all athletes who have dedicated their life to the sport they love — especially those who don't have the means to stand up for themselves. We are held responsible for fulfilling our obligations under our contracts, but we also have to hold powerful companies like Nike accountable for honoring their commitments too... I look forward to resolving this issue and hope we can start a real conversation about protecting athletes and their rights. This happens too often in the sports industry and it's time for change."

Per TMZ, citing court documents, Beckham Jr. claimed he was due to be paid $2.6 million in March, but Nike allegedly held back more than $2 million of the payment. Beckham Jr. said he learned that Nike did not pay him after he altered his footwear and gloves near the end of last season.

PEOPLE reached out to Nike and Beckham Jr.'s attorney, Daniel Davillier, for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

Beckham Jr., a free agent, last played for the Los Angeles Rams and helped the team win a Super Bowl in February.

RELATED VIDEO: Naomi Osaka's Play Academy with Nike and Laureus Sport for Good

It was during the Super Bowl that Beckham tore his ACL, and he has not played in a game since.

ESPN reported last week that he could announce his next team before the end of November.

Related Articles
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2022 in Paris, France.
Jordyn Woods Celebrates Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns on His 27th Birthday: 'Nothing Short of Amazing'
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes to the field prior to kick off of the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Back to Business Recapping Game on Radio Show as Gisele Bündchen Is Spotted in Costa Rica
NBA Legend, Carmelo Anthony poses with his son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony during the 71st NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 20, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
Carmelo and La La Anthony's Son Kiyan Gets College Basketball Scholarship at Age 15: 'Beyond Blessed'
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates during his round robin match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during day two of the Nitto ATP Finals. Novak Djokovic won the match 6-4, 7-6(4).
Novak Djokovic Granted Visa to Play at Australian Open Despite Being Unvaccinated
Robert Griswold of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal
Paralympic Swimmer Robert Griswold Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teammate in New Lawsuit
BUFFALO, NY - APRIL 08: Anthony Johnson announces his retirement after his defeat to Daniel Cormier in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 210 event at KeyBank Center on April 8, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
MMA Star Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson Dead After Complications from Cancer and Rare Autoimmune Disease
HAMBURG, GERMANY - APRIL 03: Gisele Bundchen during her visit of Thalia Book Store on April 3, 2019 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Travels to Costa Rica with Her Kids — and Their Jiu-Jitsu Instructors
Courtesy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady Met with Ukrainian Women Whose Husbands Are at War with Russia
Tom Brady Meets with Families of Ukrainian Soldiers Who Are Fighting in War with Russia
Eli Manning Admits ‘I’m a Little Bit Better’ at Pickleball Than Peyton Manning: ‘It Gets Very Competitive’
Eli Manning Says He's a 'Little Bit Better' at Pickleball Than Brother Peyton: 'It Gets Very Competitive'
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to throw a pass during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defeat Seattle in Front of 67,000 Fans in Germany
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes his helmet off and looks towards the sidelines during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints regular season game on September 18, 2022 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Tom Brady Has 'Zero' Regrets About NFL Return Despite the Buccaneers' Lackluster Season Thus Far
Adrian Dingle Dead
Former NFL Defensive End and Clemson University Athlete Adrian Dingle Dead at 45
kyrie irving, lebron james
LeBron James Says Kyrie Irving Should Play Again, NBA Commissioner Says Irving 'Isn't Antisemitic'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock (13611332ag) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reaches back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Fla Rams Buccaneers Football, Tampa, United States - 06 Nov 2022
Tom Brady Says He Nearly Retired from Football at Age 27
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner Getting Sent to the Harshest Type of Russian Prison for Women
death of motocross star Keith Farmer
Keith Farmer, Four-Time British Motorcycling Champion, Dead at 35