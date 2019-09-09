Odell Beckham Jr. Played Sunday's Game While Wearing a $350,000 Luxury Watch

Image zoom Ron Schwane/AP/Shutterstock

It seems Odell Beckham Jr. just wanted to keep track of the time.

The NFL star, 26, made his debut with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, and fans were surprised to see that the wide receiver was wearing a watch during the game.

Upon closer inspection, it was revealed that he wasn’t wearing just any old watch: he was wearing a luxury Richard Mille watch.

The model that he chose to wear for the game was reported to be an RM 11-03 McLaren Flyback Chronograph, according to USA Today, and is priced anywhere from $180,000 to $350,000.

NFL Network also reported that Beckham Jr. wore the $350,000 accessory, and revealed that the football star violated the NFL’s rule against wearing hard objects during a game by wearing the watch.

However, no fine or punishment is expected.

Fans reacted to Beckham Jr.’s game-time accessory, calling it the ultimate “flex.”

OBJ rocking a Richard Mille worth 350k while playing might be the biggest flex we’ll see this season. He takes the cake 🎂 pic.twitter.com/nXOElTtNuW — MikeyNoodz (@MikeyNooodz) September 8, 2019

Lol Odell playing with a Richard Millie watch on is a wild flex on everyone — Ryne Foster (@_therealRyne) September 8, 2019

“OBJ rocking a Richard Mille worth 350K while playing might be the biggest flex we’ll see this season,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “He takes the cake.”

The wide receiver — who was traded to the Browns after playing with the New York Giants for five seasons — caught seven passes for 71 yards in Sunday’s game.

The Titans ended up defeating the Browns, 43-13.