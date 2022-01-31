Odell Beckham Jr. Pauses Rams' Championship Celebration to Comfort 49er's Deebo Samuel

After Sunday’s win, the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Super Bowl

Opposing wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Deebo Samuel shared a touching moment after Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Beckham's team, the Los Angeles Rams, defeated Samuel's San Francisco 49er's 20-17. Amid the Rams' celebration, however, Beckham, 29, paused to comfort his fellow athlete, as captured by the broadcast cameras.

In the clip, Beckham embraces Samuel, who is sitting on the bench with a towel over his head.

The Rams' victory means they will be headed to the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. There, they will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California — the Rams home stadium.

The 2021-22 season marked Samuel's third season and one of his best yet, despite Sunday's loss. He finished the season with 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns.

Samuel, 26, was also an asset to his team during the Championship Game, with 72 receiving yards, one touchdown and 26 rushing yards.

Beckham, meanwhile, had 113 receiving yards, the first time he has surpassed 100 this season.

After the game, he told reporters that joining the Rams this season has been "an incredible opportunity."

"Everything about this place is right, and it's done right," Beckham said, according to ESPN. "It's just been an incredible opportunity that I feel like I'm just trying to make the most of. Here we are playing in the Super Bowl, one game away from our dreams. Just keep going."