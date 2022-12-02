Odell Beckham Jr. 'Back' to Flying Private After He Was Kicked Off Commercial Flight

Odell Beckham Jr. is going back to private jets.

On Instagram Thursday, the 30-year-old NFL free agent shared a video and photo of himself aboard a private jet, four days after he was escorted off of an American Airlines flight in Miami.

"Not today 😂😂😂!!!!" the wide receiver wrote over a video in an Instagram Story, as he playfully pulled the seatbelt from the wall.

Beckham captioned a separate photo of the empty airplane: "Back to the regular."

The wide receiver was removed from a Los Angeles-bound plane Sunday morning after a flight crew declared a medical emergency as the plane was taxiing for takeoff.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Beckham was removed from the flight at about 9:30 a.m. after he "refused to comply with safety protocol."

Odell Beckham Jr./Instagram

"The flight crew was concerned for a passenger [Mr. Odell Beckham], as they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure," Det. Argemis "AC" Colome told PEOPLE on Monday. "Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue. Upon the officers' arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused."

Daniel Davillier, an attorney for Beckham, told ESPN earlier this week that his client had been sleeping and the incident was due to an "overzealous flight attendant."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"At no time was Mr. Beckham disruptive or combative," Davillier said. "He was willing to comply with the seatbelt requirement, but the flight attendant wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight."

Beckham addressed the incident on Twitter shortly afterwards in a series of posts, writing: "Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I've seen it all."

He elaborated in two more posts: "I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP," while adding a crying-laughing emoji and the words "comedy hr." in the second.

It was unclear where Beckham was headed on Thursday, but multiple NFL teams are looking to add the game-changer to their respective rosters.

According to ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys are front-runners to sign the star, who has not played since tearing his ACL in February's Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers are also eying the standout.