Odell Beckham Jr. 'Back' to Flying Private After He Was Kicked Off Commercial Flight

The 30-year-old free agent enjoyed an empty jet on Thursday, and posted a video on his Instagram Stories in which he playfully put on his seatbelt

By
Published on December 2, 2022 02:31 PM
Odell Beckham Jr. Flying Private
Photo: Odell Beckham Jr./Instagram

Odell Beckham Jr. is going back to private jets.

On Instagram Thursday, the 30-year-old NFL free agent shared a video and photo of himself aboard a private jet, four days after he was escorted off of an American Airlines flight in Miami.

"Not today 😂😂😂!!!!" the wide receiver wrote over a video in an Instagram Story, as he playfully pulled the seatbelt from the wall.

Beckham captioned a separate photo of the empty airplane: "Back to the regular."

The wide receiver was removed from a Los Angeles-bound plane Sunday morning after a flight crew declared a medical emergency as the plane was taxiing for takeoff.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Beckham was removed from the flight at about 9:30 a.m. after he "refused to comply with safety protocol."

Odell Beckham Jr. Flying Private
Odell Beckham Jr./Instagram

"The flight crew was concerned for a passenger [Mr. Odell Beckham], as they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure," Det. Argemis "AC" Colome told PEOPLE on Monday. "Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue. Upon the officers' arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused."

Daniel Davillier, an attorney for Beckham, told ESPN earlier this week that his client had been sleeping and the incident was due to an "overzealous flight attendant."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"At no time was Mr. Beckham disruptive or combative," Davillier said. "He was willing to comply with the seatbelt requirement, but the flight attendant wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight."

Beckham addressed the incident on Twitter shortly afterwards in a series of posts, writing: "Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I've seen it all."

He elaborated in two more posts: "I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP," while adding a crying-laughing emoji and the words "comedy hr." in the second.

It was unclear where Beckham was headed on Thursday, but multiple NFL teams are looking to add the game-changer to their respective rosters.

According to ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys are front-runners to sign the star, who has not played since tearing his ACL in February's Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers are also eying the standout.

Related Articles
Odell Beckham Jr. #3 warms up during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Odell Beckham Jr. Removed from Flight After Police Say He 'Refused to Comply with Safety Protocol'
Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. Suing Nike Over Endorsement Contract Dispute: 'Extremely Disappointed'
Antonio Brown
Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Wanted by Tampa Police on Domestic Battery Charges
Offset performs at E11EVEN Miami on December 1, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Offset Returns to the Stage for First Show Since Takeoff's Death: 'Doing This for My Brother'
Takeoff and Offset of Migos
Offset Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff: 'Missing Everything Bout You'
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, Cardi B, and Offset of Migos attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Cardi B Says She Is 'Heartbroken' Following Takeoff's Death: 'This Has Truly Been a Nightmare'
https://twitter.com/Lakers/status/1589317824438497281. Lebron james honors Takeoff. Los Angeles Lakers/Twitter; ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 01: Takeoff and Quavo attend the 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
LeBron James Honors Takeoff with Pregame Outfit: 'Rest in Paradise Rocket Man'
Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood's Relationship Timeline
Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during training camp at INOVA Sports Performance Center on August 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia.
17-Year-Old Arrested in the Shooting of Washington Commanders Player Brian Robinson Jr.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by AP/Shutterstock (9627005a) This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Monday, June 12, 2017. (AP Photo) Minnesota Vikings NFL football team 2017 roster - 4 May 2017
Adam Zimmer, Bengals Assistant Coach and Son of NFL Coach Mike Zimmer, Dead at 38
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Olivia Culpo Reacts to Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey Being Traded to 49ers: 'I'm So Proud of You'
Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Gucci Mane, Drake, Ja Rule and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff: 'A Down to Earth, Cool Dude'
Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders looks on after the preseason game against the Carolina Panther
Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson Doing Agility Drills 2 Weeks After Being Shot in the Leg
Kerry Washington (R) and Nnamdi Asomugha depart The Mark Hotel for the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City
Who Is Kerry Washington's Husband? All About Nnamdi Asomugha
reno plane crash
Fiery Crash at Reno Air Races Leaves Pilot Dead, Remaining Events Canceled
Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) stands along the sidelines during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Odell Beckham Jr. Is 'on Standby' for Birth of First Baby Ahead of Super Bowl LVI: 'I'm on Call'