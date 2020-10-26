Odell Beckham Jr. Out the Rest of NFL Season After Tearing ACL During Browns Game

Days after saying that he doesn't believe he can get COVID-19, Odell Beckham Jr.'s NFL season was ended by an injury.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver, 27, limped off the field during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, with reports at the time saying he may have suffered a "major knee injury."

"WR Odell Beckham, who was knocked out of today’s game early, is feared to have suffered a major knee injury, a source said," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, who shared the detail on Twitter, reported.

"He’ll have an MRI in the morning and perhaps there will be some better news, but early indications aren’t good," the reporter added.

On Monday, the Browns said that an MRI confirmed Beckham Jr. had torn his ACL and that he is expected to miss the rest of the 2020-2021 season.

The injury occurred when Browns quarterback, Baker Mayfield, threw a pass to Beckham Jr., but it was intercepted by Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips. Beckham Jr. attempted to tackle Phillips and seemingly flipped over fullback Andy Janovich.

Footage from the game shows Beckham Jr. curled up on the ground, grabbing his knee.

Despite Beckham Jr. being out for the rest of the game, the Browns were still victorious over the Bengals, winning 37-34.

Up until this injury, Beckham Jr. has made 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Ahead of Sunday night's match-up, the wide receiver found himself in some hot water after making controversial comments about the coronavirus.

Beckham Jr. missed two practices last week due to an illness that wasn't coronavirus-related, and when asked about the absences by reporters he said that doesn't believe COVID can affect him due to what he called a "mutual respect" between himself and the virus.

"Not in an arrogant way," Beckham Jr. said when asked about his concerns about the virus, as reported by USA Today. "I don't think COVID can get to me. I don't think it's going to enter this body."