Odell Beckham Jr. Crashes L.A. Rams Coach Sean McVay's Weekend Wedding: 'I Loved That'

The Los Angeles Rams head coach married model Veronika Khomyn at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday

Sean McVay married model Veronika Khomyn in a stunning outdoor ceremony on Saturday, but not even the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams coach was safe from wedding crashers.

During a recent appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, 36-year-old McVay revealed that former Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. attended the Saturday ceremony in "Odell's fashion."

Leading up to the wedding, McVay said he only invited last season's team captains and "a couple other guys that are retired players," but that didn't stop the NFL star from crashing the event.

"I love Odell, and so only in Odell's fashion could he be the wedding crasher at our wedding," McVay said during the podcast. "So O showed up, crashed the wedding, and I loved that he was still there."

Beckham Jr., 29, celebrated with the newlyweds' friends and family — and earned high praise from McVay's mother.

"Even my mom, she said, 'Aw, he's so nice. And gosh, he is handsome in person,'" McVay recalled.

McVay may have "loved" that Beckham Jr. showed up to the wedding, but he didn't let his uninvited wedding guest off without asking for a special gift.

"I said, 'You crashed my wedding, you re-sign with the Rams then, man.' That's a given right there," McVay told I Am Athlete.

Beckham Jr. is currently a free agent and is recovering from an ACL injury he suffered during Super Bowl LVI.

While the Rams have been tight-lipped about their plans for next season, McVay has made it clear he wants his favorite wedding crasher on next year's team.

"I really want Odell back on our team," McVay said during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. "He's a guy that in a short amount of time we were able to develop a really special relationship. I thought he brought a great spark to our team."