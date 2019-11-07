Odell Beckham Jr. Celebrates 27th Birthday: 'I've Learned So Much About Me'

Odell Beckham Jr. is another year older!

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver turned 27 on Tuesday and celebrated his big day partying alongside fellow athletes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Le’Veon Bell and others at Avenue Night Club in New York, according to Page Six.

The outlet reported that the athlete was spotted enjoying himself at the venue, cheering with the club party-goers from the DJ booth.

On Instagram, Beckham Jr. shared photos of himself blowing out a candle atop a large birthday cake that read “Happy Birthday Odell!” in red icing.

Image zoom Wesley Hitt/Getty

Reflecting on his new age in a previous Instagram post, the NFL star said the upcoming year would be one of “greatness if not my best one yet,” vowing to be the “best version” of himself.

“Life itself is krazy. I’ve learned so much about me in the last few years, I’ve been thru so much and dealt wit more than yall would ever know about but now I’ve found myself,” he captioned a black-and-white photo of himself on Instagram. “I kno who I am. I am who I am.”

Image zoom Odell Beckham Jr. Odell Beckham Jr./Instagram

RELATED: Odell Beckham Jr. Played Sunday’s Game While Wearing a $350,000 Luxury Watch

He continued: “Year 27 is a year of understanding, awareness, and spreading love. Another year of greatness if not my best one yet. I promise this is and will be the best version of Me.”

Beckham Jr. went on to extend his gratitude for the slew of birthday wishes — letting all of his well-wishers know that while he couldn’t respond to each individual comment, he was grateful for all the love.

RELATED: Odell Beckham Jr. Says He ‘Wasn’t Offended’ by Any Speculation About His Sexuality

“Thank u for all the luv and im sending My appreciation back to all my family and friends who reached out to me today, lol this is my text back and response 😂,” he wrote. “Just letting y’all kno I got ur messages so ionnn wanna hear ‘u ain’t hit me back.’ “

He concluded the post with a toast to 27 and wrote, “20/20 I see clearly LOVE LOVE LOVE 🗣.”

The athlete’s girlfriend, Lauren Wood, also celebrated Beckham Jr.’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Happy birthday @obj ! Your soul is pure gold,” she captioned a series of photos featuring the pair. “U know I can write lot about you, but I rather keep passing these love letters 😜 Ceasar home ❤️ PS this blurry will always be my fave pic of us bc wtf is going on lol yumiii af.”