Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood's Sweet Relationship Timeline

From going Instagram official to becoming parents, here's everything you need to know about Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood's love story through the years

It's a winning year for Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver might've just been named Super Bowl champion, but that's not the only title he holds — he recently became a father as his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, gave birth to their first baby.

On Feb. 17, the couple welcomed a baby named Zydn. "THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth!" the football player announced on Instagram.

The fitness trainer and model has been linked to Beckham Jr. since November 2019, and has been by his side through it all.

Since the Super Bowl and Wood's due date were closely aligned, the athlete said during a pre-Super Bowl press conference that she told him, "You focus on winning, I got this," while Beckham Jr. added, "But at the same time, I want to be there."

Known for keeping their personal lives fairly low-key, the couple has shared several glimpses of their relationship on Instagram, posting everything from sweet birthday tributes to swoon-worthy PDA.

Keep scrolling for the sweetest pictures of Beckham Jr. and Wood, combined with a complete breakdown of their love story through the years.

Nov. 5, 2019: Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood Go Instagram Official

Lauren Wood Odell Beckham Jr Credit: Lauren Wood/Instagram

After keeping their relationship on the down-low, Wood posted a compilation of photos of them on Instagram in honor of Beckham Jr.'s 27th birthday. Although Nov. 5, 2019 marked the first time they posted on Instagram as a couple, the pictures prove they had been together for quite some time.

Feb. 9, 2020: Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Wood and Beckham Jr. kicked off the new year by making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9 in Beverly Hills, California. Wood stunned in an emerald green dress, complimented by Beckham Jr.'s all-white getup.

March 14, 2020: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts a Birthday Tribute For Lauren Wood

Lauren Wood Odell Beckham Jr Credit: Lauren Wood/Instagram

Similar to Wood, Beckham Jr. posted a birthday tribute for her on March 14, 2020, including the same blurry photo she used for his birthday on Nov. 5, 2019. That marked the first time he shared a photo of her on his Instagram, writing, "It's all about the person u can be ya self wit."

He added, "I find that this world takes itself a little too serious. Life is full or moments, happy or sad but...what u choose to fill them wit... is on u, I thank u for bein u...YUMI...happy born day ❤️."

Nov. 10, 2020: Lauren Wood Supports Odell Beckham Jr. During His ACL Surgery

Odell Beckham Jr. Lauren Wood Credit: Heather Van Norman/Instagram

When Beckham Jr. plays, he plays hard, but just like other great athletes, he has unfortunately experienced injury along the way. The wide receiver's recent ACL surgery following the 2022 Super Bowl marked the second time he underwent the procedure.

Prior to joining the Los Angeles Rams, Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in his left knee when he played for the Cleveland Browns during the 2020 season. Wood shared a photo alongside his mom on Nov. 10 following his surgery, writing, "YA GIRLS GOTCHU 💕." (Both surgeries were successful!)

Jan.16, 2021: Odell Beckham Jr. Surprises Lauren Wood with a Vacation

Beckham Jr. is constantly pulling out the stops for Wood in the most romantic ways, and in January 2021, it included a private jet for a relaxing "daycation" to Sedona, Arizona. The two flew high over the beautiful red rock and shared a video of their reactions to the breathtaking views.

Nov. 5, 2021: Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood Announce They're Expecting Their First Child

Lauren Wood Instagram Credit: Lauren Wood Instagram

In November 2021, Wood announced that she was pregnant by sharing a handful of photos from their maternity photo shoot. The collection of black and white photos pictured Wood embracing Beckham Jr. as he gently held her baby bump.

Wood captioned the carousel, "🖤🧬👩‍🍼🌍ilyilyily," while the athlete commented, "Can't wait baby!"

Beckham Jr. posted the maternity shoot on his Instagram a month later on Christmas day, writing, "My gift won't be wrapped under a tree this year but I can't wait to meet You."

Jan. 13, 2022: Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood Have a Baby Shower

Odell Beckham Jr. Lauren Wood Credit: Lauren Wood/Instagram

Wood and Beckham Jr. celebrated the arrival of their firstborn with a beautiful baby shower on Jan. 13, 2022. Decked all in white, the couple was all smiles as they posed for pictures with family and friends. The attendees also filled their socials with snaps from the celebration, including the athlete's mom, Heather, who's been his number one supporter in everything he does.

Feb. 13, 2022: Odell Beckham Jr. Kisses Lauren Wood at the Super Bowl

odell beckham Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood | Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty

The Los Angeles Rams were victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals at the 2022 Super Bowl on Feb. 13, 2022, and the sweetest photo was captured after Beckham Jr. was handed the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The wide receiver was pictured kissing Wood's baby bump following the game, just days before their baby was born.

Feb. 17, 2022: Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood Welcome Their First Baby

odell beckham jr. Credit: odell beckham jr./instagram

Just four days following the big game, Beckham Jr. and Wood's baby, Zydn, was born on Feb. 17, 2022. Combined with a photo of the new parents and their newborn snuggled together, the athlete wrote on Instagram, "THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth!"