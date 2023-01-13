Odell Beckham Jr. Addresses Video of Him Being Removed from Flight in November: 'Exhausting'

Odell Beckham Jr. has spoken out about the newly released footage showing him being removed from an American Airlines flight in November.

The 30-year-old NFL free agent began a series of tweets on Thursday by saying, "can't address everything in this world, it's exhausting."

Beckham said that since the Super Bowl, he's "been minding his own [business]" and "staying out of the way ... Been enjoying fatherhood and time with the fam."

However, after the footage was released and the internet reacted, he decided to speak out because the "hardest thing for" him to do is "let someone play with" his name.

The wide receiver insisted that "those [people]" that know him personally, know "exactly" who he is, suggesting that the incident is not reflective of his true character. Everyone, he said, has "an opinion on situations they weren't involved in"

Beckham wrote, "My favorite least favorite thing about this world besides people who don't know what they're talkin bout.. is we can cut up any video however we want to make it look exactly how we want GOOD or BAD. Funny world we live in."

Beckham's next tweet warned, "But…..if u press that button and bring a certain energy. Do NOT be surprised when u get that same energy back."

Beckham ended his Twitter spree on a positive note, however, by sharing a photo of his son, Zydn Beckham, in the bathtub. He shares the 11-month-old with girlfriend Lauren Wood.

Body cam footage from the Miami-Dade police department, which was shared by local Miami news station WPLG Local 10 and verified to be authentic by PEOPLE on Thursday, shows police entering the plane and approaching Beckham during the Nov. 27 incident.

Flight attendants on the plane claimed that Beckham, who was seated in the first-class section, was asleep and did not listen to requests to put on his seatbelt. "Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight," they called police to remove him from the plane, Det. Argemis "AC" Colome told PEOPLE in November.

The former L.A. Rams player was asked to leave the plane, but refused, officers said. When one officer told Beckham the crew would have "deplane everyone" from the aircraft, including him, if he continued to refuse, he responded, "That's fine."

As other passengers deboarded the plane, several expressed their frustration to Beckham. "You're going to wait 40 minutes and I'm going to be on a private plane home," Beckham told an unidentified man who complained to him.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the 30-year-old wide receiver was removed from the plane at about 9:30 a.m. after Beckham "refused to comply with safety protocol."

Daniel Davillier, an attorney for Beckham, told ESPN that his client had been sleeping and the incident was due to an "overzealous flight attendant."

"At no time was Mr. Beckham disruptive or combative," Davillier said. "He was willing to comply with the seatbelt requirement, but the flight attendant wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight.