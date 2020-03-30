Longtime Minor League Coach Is ‘Fighting for His Life’ with Coronavirus, Fiancée Says

Image zoom Webster Garrison Stockton Ports

Webster Garrison, a longtime coach of an Oakland Athletics’ minor league team, and his fiancée, Nikki Trudeaux, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Trudeaux wrote in a Facebook post Friday that Garrison, 54, was “on a ventilator in the hospital, fighting for his life” and that she couldn’t be by his side.

“I’m asking, pleading, and begging you to help lift him and the entire world up in prayer,” she wrote.

In a follow-up post Saturday, Trudeaux wrote, “We are still fighting and Webby didn’t have any set backs today.”

The next day, she thanked everyone on Facebook for their prayers and support. “I see every call, text and inbox!! It’s just hard to talk without coughing so much. I’m praying and believing that soon Web will see them too!! He is so blessed to be loved by so many! I am grateful and I’m praying for you all as well!! ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” she wrote.



The Athletics did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Monday.

The Chronicle reported that Garrison likely contracted the virus after the A’s closed down their minor-league complex on March 13. All personnel who were in contact with Garrison were immediately informed of his diagnosis and advised to remain quarantined through Friday.

The team confirmed Garrison’s diagnosis in a statement to the Chronicle.

“We want to extend our sincerest thoughts and prayers to our colleague for a speedy recovery,” the statement read. “We are committed to providing him and his family with support and care. Every person on our team plays a critical role to our success and we look forward to his return to the field.”

Garrison played for the A’s in 1996 as an infielder before joining as a coach in 1999.

Last year, he served as the manager of the Stockton Port’s, the A’s Class A California affiliate, and was set to manage one of the Oakland’s Arizona League teams in 2020.

