Oakland A's Play-By-Play Announcer Suspended Indefinitely After Seemingly Using a Racial Slur on Air

Glen Kuiper, who has been the voice of the MLB team for 20 seasons, was describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum when the incident occurred

By
Published on May 8, 2023 03:21 PM
Oakland A's Announcer Glen Kuiper Suspended
Photo: Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty

Oakland A's announcer Glen Kuiper has been suspended after comments he made during a telecast on Friday in which he seemingly used a slur in place of the word "Negro."

Before calling the game against the Kansas City Royals, Kuiper shared in a pre-game segment on NBC Sports California that he and colleague Dallas Braden had visited the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum that day.

"We had a phenomenal day," Kuiper, 59, said. "N_____ League Museum and Arthur Bryant's Barbeque."

While his colleague and former MLB player Braden did not acknowledge the incident after it happened, Kuiper referenced it later in the broadcast and offered an apology.

"A little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn't come out quite the way I wanted it to," he said at the top of the sixth inning. "I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. As I said, I just wanted to apologize for that."

Oakland A's management later denounced Kuiper's actions.

"The language used by Glen Kuiper during today's pregame broadcast is unacceptable," the Oakland A's said in a statement. "The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation."

By Saturday, Kuiper had been indefinitely suspended and was said to be off the air until NBC Sports California reviewed the incident, according to Matt Kawahara, the A's beat writer for the San Francisco Chronicle.

"I could not be more sorry and horrified by what I said," the announcer apologized again on Saturday via the network. "I hope you will accept my sincerest apologies."

As the team and network investigate the incident further, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum said he has already forgiven the Kuiper, who has been the A's play-by-play announcer for 20 seasons.

"I'm aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper," Bob Kendrick said in a statement on Saturday. "I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here. The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don't pretend to know Glen's heart, I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of you will find it in ourselves to do the same!"

