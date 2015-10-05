"I want to take control of my disease, and I want to be a better man, father and player," CC Sabathia said in a statement Monday

New York Yankees star CC Sabathia announced Monday that he’s checking into an alcohol rehabilitation center.

His entry into rehab comes one day ahead of the Yankees’ high-stakes American League wild-card game against the Houston Astros.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 35-year-old pitcher said in a statement released by the team, “Today I am checking myself into an alcohol rehabilitation center to receive the professional care and assistance needed to treat my disease.”

Although Sabathia will miss the Yankees postseason that kicks off on Tuesday, he added that he has the full support of the organization, and plans to return next season to continue “playing the game that brings me so much happiness.”

“I love baseball and I love my teammates like brothers, and I am also fully aware that I am leaving at a time when we should all be coming together for one last push toward the World Series,” he continued. “It hurts me deeply to do this now, but I owe it to myself and to my family to get myself right. I want to take control of my disease, and I want to be a better man, father and player.”