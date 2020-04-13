New York Post Sports Photographer Anthony Causi Dead of Coronavirus at 48

Image zoom Facebook

Anthony Causi, a sports photographer for the New York Post, died Sunday from the coronavirus (COVID-19) at North Shore University Hospital. He was 48.

The outlet confirmed Causi’s death on Sunday night and included an image of Monday’s back page, which features a photo of Causi holding a camera and the words “Our Eyes, Our Heart,” followed by, “And the city’s loss.”

Stephen Lynch, the newspaper’s editor-in-chief, provided a statement on the website in honor of Causi.

“Anthony Causi was our colleague, our friend, and a brilliant journalist,” Lynch said. “He was, quite simply, one of the best sports photographers in New York City, capturing all the major moments of the past 25 years. Soft-spoken, funny, but most of all kind — he was respected by those he photographed and admired by those with whom he worked.”

“The Post that you read, and the newsroom that we work in, are less colorful today because of his absence,” he added. “Our hearts go out to his family, and we share their grief.”

Major League Baseball said in a statement that Causi “brought out the best in the players and the people of our National Pastime.”

Image zoom Anthony Causi Anthony J. Causi/ Instagram

Many MLB players paid tribute to Causi on Twitter, including Texas Rangers infielder and former Yankees and Mets player Todd Frazier, who tweeted, “What a great man. So sorry to hear. God found his angel photographer that’s for sure.”

Curtis Granderson, former outfielder for the Yankees and Mets, wrote, “Sad to learn of the passing of @ACausi… New York baseball won’t be the same without him in the photo pit. Praying for his family during this difficult time.”

Yankees player Didi Gregorious added, “My condolences goes to The Causi Family. Anthony was a great, funny and awesome guy to talk to and learn from about sports photography … may he Rest In Peace.”

Causi was born and raised in Brooklyn and attended Pace University. He joined the Post in 1994 as a photo messenger before becoming a photo editor and then a full-time journalist photographer.

During his career, he captured shots of the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks, Rangers and more NY-based teams.

Causi is survived by his wife, Romina, and their children, John, 5, and Mia, 2, as well as his parents, Lucille and John Causi, and sisters Maria Marangelli and Dianna Marotto, the Post said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Causi’s family in the wake of his passing. As of Monday morning, the page has raised over $31,000 from nearly 300 donors.

