Training camps and practices for the New York NFL teams will also be closed to the public

New York Jets and Giants Announce Fans Won't Be Allowed at Home Games Due to COVID-19

The New York Jets and Giants will be prohibiting fans from attending their home games at MetLife Stadium in the 2020 season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement on Twitter Monday, the New York NFL teams announced that they were implementing the new policy after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued an executive order limiting outdoor public gatherings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This decision was reached after careful consideration of the current state of the COVID-19 crisis, in discussion with the Jets and Giants, and in consideration of the health and safety of our fans, players, and staff, which will continue to be the primary focus for our teams," the statement read.

In addition to not being able to attend home games, fans will also be prohibited from showing up to the teams' 2020 training camps and practices — events that have typically been open to the public.

"We urge our fans to continue to take the necessary precautions recommended by health officials to stay safe and we look forward to seeing you at MetLife Stadium as soon as possible," the statement continued.

The Jets and Giants now join several other NFL teams who have implemented a policy of limiting or banning fans entirely from attending games at the stadiums.

Earlier this month, Philadelphia city officials have ruled that no sports fans will be allowed in the stands at home Philadelphia Eagles games for the 2020 season due to safety concerns over COVID-19.

The New England Patriots also announced that they expect Gillette Stadium to operate at 20 percent capacity for 2020 home games, but noted that face coverings will be required at all times inside the stadium.

Ticketed parties will be asked to maintain physical distancing of at least six feet from other parties, while the first eight rows of stadium seats will not be used.

RELATED VIDEO: Rob Gronkowski Is ‘Ready to Put a Show on’ When He Returns to the NFL This Season

Last week, the NFL Player's Association (NFLPA) announced that 72 players across the league had tested positive for the virus.

NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero noted that there are roughly 2,800 players currently on NFL rosters. The positive players make up 2.5 percent of the total athletes.

Despite the rising case numbers, training camps are still set to open on July 28, Sports Illustrated reported.

That is subject to change as the NFLPA continues to negotiate with the league about health and safety protocols amid the pandemic, ESPN reported.

Currently, the Buccaneers are set to open the regular NFL season with a game against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13.

As of Monday, there have been over 3.8 million cases and at least 140,607 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the United States, according to The New York Times.