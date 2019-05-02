New York Jets Draft Pick Goes Viral for His Hilarious Sneeze Reaction — Watch

Quinnen Williams is definitely blessed.

First, the football player, 21, was selected by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2019 National Football League draft — and now he’s gone viral for a hilarious “bless you” moment after the fact.

In an interview with the NFL Network, Williams sneezes while he’s in the middle of a sentence and, without missing a beat, automatically blesses himself and thanks himself before continuing on.

“Bless you, thank you,” he says after his own sneeze in a clip posted by The Checkdown on Friday.

“Did @QuinnenWilliams just bless himself and then thank himself?” the account wrote. As of Thursday, the clip had been viewed over 1.47 million times.

Did @QuinnenWilliams just bless himself and then thank himself? 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ckz5q8OLGy — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 26, 2019

Social media users quickly shared their appreciation for Williams’ viral moment.

“He was raised with manners! Maybe to an extreme but better than none at all,” one user wrote, while another chimed in, “Automatically makes him the best pick in the draft.”

“I could watch this on a never-ending loop,” a third tweeter penned. “That’s so great lol. Well done young man.”

According to SB Nation, the Jets picked Williams third overall. The defensive tackle previously played at the University of Alabama.

For the Win reported that the Jets didn’t necessarily need to draft a defensive player like Williams, but selected him anyways as some analysts had considered him to be the best overall player in this year’s draft class.