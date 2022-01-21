Quarterback Who Scored 8 Touchdowns After Mom's Death Gets Tickets to Super Bowl: 'Insane!'

High school quarterback Alex Brown lost his mother to breast cancer this season but was given something to smile about thanks to the New York Giants

A New Jersey high school quarterback grieving from the death of his mother will be going to SoFi Stadium to watch the Super Bowl thanks to Daniel Jones of the New York Giants.

Alex Brown of Red Bank Catholic High School made headlines in November when he scored eight touchdowns the day after his mother, Michelle Eskengren-Brown, died following a 14-year battle with breast cancer.

Jones, the 24-year-old quarterback of the Giants, was touched by Brown's emotional performance and recently called him over FaceTime to surprise him with tickets to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles next month.

"We want to recognize you by giving you three tickets to the Super Bowl," Jones told Brown, USA Today reported. "For you, your dad, and your brother."

A video of the moment was posted by the podcast Talkin' Giants and showed Brown jumping for joy after hearing the news.

"Oh my god," Brown is heard saying. "That's insane!"

According to NJ.com, Brown scored his eight touchdowns in a 58-34 victory in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA Non-Public B playoffs on Nov. 12. Two of the eight touchdowns were run into the end zone, while six others were the result of passes.

"She's always taught me how to be brave and be strong, and watching her struggle with cancer and having to deal with that pain, she made [me] understand what it means to be strong," Brown said after the game, the outlet reported. "She was my warrior and she showed me how to fight."

After the game, Brown's performance was featured on ESPN's SportsCenter Instagram page, which caught the attention of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who commented, "Proud of you" on the post.

Brown thanked Brady for reaching out and replied, "You are a huge role model and someone I look up to not only in football but in life, thank you … my mama would be extremely happy."

On the day of his mother's death, Brown penned a touching note that called her his "best friend."