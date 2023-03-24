NWSL Players Slam Their Video Game Depictions in FIFA '23: 'Some of Us Are Bald'

Several members of the National Women's Soccer League are questioning the designs behind their video game personas after they were added to the new version of FIFA.

The league first announced a partnership with video game makers Electronic Arts and the National Women's Soccer League Players Association earlier in March to integrate all 12 NWSL teams into the popular franchise.

After EA announced that an "issue encountered during testing" would delay the league's appearance, their long-awaited debut on Wednesday caused many of the league players to speak out about how they were depicted in the game.

"I know you expect women to just be thankful and grateful that you've given us a little sliver of publicity, but please stop wasting our time. Some of us are bald," wrote Angel City FC forward Sydney Leroux, alongside an image of her avatar in the game on Wednesday.

Portland Thorns FC also took to Twitter to share a side-by-side comparison of a photo of herself on the field alongside a photo of her in the game, in which she wrote, "Found my long lost twin! Fraternal, obviously."

Racing Louisville midfielder Alex Chidiac opted to speak out by giving her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the preparation for the game, showcasing a video of herself wearing a hairnet as a full-body scan of her was created for her game character.

She quipped alongside her Twitter post, "Can't believe I wore a hairnet for this."

The NWSL and EA did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"The NWSL's integration into EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is a monumental milestone for the league, the players, and millions of football fans around the world as we continue pushing boundaries for the women's game," said Jessica Berman, NWSL Commissioner, at the time of the partnership's original announcement.

"The athletes that call the NWSL home are some of the best in the world, and we're excited for the opportunity to further showcase their talent through this unique gaming experience."

The 2023 NWSL season is slated to kick off this weekend for the league's 11th campaign, with all 12 teams in action.