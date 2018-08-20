Holy Moly! Nun Throws a 'Perfect Pitch' at White Sox Game — and Shows Off Another Impressive Trick

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck seemed to have God on her side when she stepped up to the pitcher’s mound on Saturday night!

Ahead of the White Sox’s game against the Kansas City Royals, Sobieck was chosen to make the ceremonial first pitch and managed to throw a perfect strike, according to MLB.com.

In a video taken from the impressive showing, the nun — who was wearing her habit as well as a jersey for Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, where she works — wound up like a pro before sending the ball straight into the catcher’s mitt.

And prior to officially starting off the game, Sobieck wowed the crowd by showing off a little trick she could do with a baseball. With a big smile on her face, the nun began things off by throwing the ball back to her elbow, and bouncing it back to her hand.

Mercy, Sister Mary Jo! pic.twitter.com/oM9jBDT5N7 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 19, 2018

White Sox catcher Lucas Giolito — who was behind the plate to catch her perfect pitch —told MLB.com after the game that the whole experience “was awesome.”

“She had a whole routine. She had it planned out. I was just lucky to be back there. She threw a perfect pitch,” he remarked, adding that Sobieck had played softball growing up.

“She was pretty good, actually,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria added to the outlet, explaining that after seeing what Sobieck could do, he offered her a spot on the bench.

“I said to her, ‘Can you play for us?’ She said, ‘Sure,’ ” he added.

Of course, it took plenty of practice for Sobieck to perfect her throw.

In the days leading up to the big game, Marian Catholic High School’s official Instagram account shared a video of the nun “warming up her arm” inside the school’s gymnasium.

According to a 2008 profile of the Dominican nun, Sobieck is an assistant coach for one of the school’s varsity volleyball teams and previously played both softball and volleyball while attending The College of St. Scholastica in Minnesota.

As part of her first teaching post since becoming a nun in 1996, she also helped coach volleyball at a grade school in Aurora, Illinois.