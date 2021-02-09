The Bryants were traveling to a basketball tournament at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, at the time of the crash into a hillside in Calabasas

NTSB Says Kobe Bryant Helicopter Pilot Was Likely Disoriented in Clouds, Leading to Fatal Crash

Just over a year after the January 26, 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others, the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) is meeting to determine the accident's probable cause.

During a public, livestreamed hearing on Tuesday, members of the NTSB said that pilot Ara Zobayan flew through clouds ahead of the crash last year, which is an apparent violation of federal standards and likely led to him being spatially disorientated, the Associated Press reported.

"He was flying under visual flight rules (VFR), which legally prohibited him from penetrating clouds," NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said. "However, he continued this VFR flight through the clouds, into instrument meterological conditions."

Kobe Bryant

The NTSB previously said that the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter did not have engine failure before it crashed. The NTSB's previous report also included photos showing foggy conditions in the area the morning of the crash.

During the meeting — led by Sumwalt — NTSB Investigator-in-Charge Bill English said that investigations did not indicate that the weather conditions should have prevented the flight and that the failures came from "the in-flight decisions, the pressing on at high speed."

Zobayan, who worked for the company that operated the aircraft, Island Express Helicopters, had frequently flown Bryant. The pilot had 8,200 hours of flight experience and logged about 1,250 hours in the S76 helicopter before his death in the crash, PEOPLE previously reported.

In a press conference days after the crash, Jennifer Homendy with The National Transportation Safety Board said the helicopter was not equipped with a terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS), a system aimed at preventing unintentional impacts with the ground.

Part of Tuesday's hearing's focus is discussions over whether the NTSB will suggest to the FAA that TAWS should be legally required in all helicopters.