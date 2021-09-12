Novak Djokovic was unable to complete the men's calendar-year Grand Slam following his success at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Bid Ends with Loss to Daniil Medvedev in US Open Men's Singles Final

Novak Djokovic was defeated by Daniil Medvedev in the US Open men's singles final on Sunday.

The two top-seeded players faced off at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday, with Medvedev upsetting Djokovic in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, to win his first major championship.

It was Medvedev's second time in a US Open final, following up his run at the title in 2019.

Djokovic, 34, was unable to complete the men's calendar-year Grand Slam at this year's tournament following his success at Wimbledon, the French Open and the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty

Entering the US Open, Djokovic had a record of 38 wins and three Grand Slam titles in 2021. At the Tokyo Olympics in July, Djokovic aimed for a Golden Slam — to win all four Grand Slams and Olympic gold — but failed after losing to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the bronze medal match.

One day prior in the women's singles final, Emma Raducanu, 18 beat Leylah Fernandez, 19, in two sets, 6-4, 6-3, becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era, per the World Tennis Association.