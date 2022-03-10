Novak Djokovic Withdraws from U.S. Tennis Tournaments Over Vaccination Status

The Serbian tennis star — who has defended his decision to remain unvaccinated — withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open due to travel requirements for the United States

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from yet another tennis tournament due to his vaccination status.

On Wednesday, the Serbian tennis star, 34, announced that he would not compete in the 2022 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California — which began Monday — or the Miami Open, set to begin March 21.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Djokovic cited regulations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for his inability to enter the United States to compete. The CDC states that all non-U.S. citizens are required to be fully vaccinated in order to travel into the country, a requirement Djokovic has expressed he will not fulfill.

"While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I'd be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won't be changing so I won't be able to play in the US," he announced on Twitter.

He added on his Instagram Story, "As international COVID regulations are always being amended, I wanted to wait and see if anything would change. The CDC confirmed today that regulations are not changing which means I will not be playing in the US. I know my fans are looking forward to seeing me play again and I hope to be back playing for them on the tour soon. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments 👊"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Djokovic was previously ranked number one in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) but slipped to number two following his absence in the 2022 Australian Open in January.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion received a COVID-19 vaccine medical exemption to play in the Australian Open, but was later forced to leave the country after Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke canceled his visa.

Hawke said in a statement at the time that he was canceling Djokovic's visa "on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so." He assured that the government is "firmly committed to protecting Australia's borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Novak Djokovic Credit: TPN/Getty

Djokovic has stood by his decision to withdraw from any tennis tournaments where the COVID vaccine is required. Last month, he told BBC that he has no problem missing the next two majors — the French Open, beginning May 22, and Wimbledon, beginning June 27 — if he remains unvaccinated.

"[A] price that I am willing to pay," Djokovic told the outlet. "I understand the consequences of my decision. I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment."

Djokovic added that, though he is not opposed to vaccines, having "the freedom to choose what you put into your body" is more important than winning any titles for the sport.