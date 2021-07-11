Novak Djokovic Wins Wimbledon Men's Singles Final, Picking Up 20th Grand Slam Title

Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini faced off in the men's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their men's singles final match on the thirteenth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11, 2021.

Another winner has been crowned at Wimbledon after Novak Djokovic faced Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the men's singles final.

After losing the first set on Sunday, Djokovic picked up the next three, winning 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Djokovic, who broke the record for the most weeks as the No. 1 player in men's tennis earlier this year, came into the match vying for a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title. The win tied him with tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. This marked his sixth Wimbledon win.

"Everyone has their own journey and their own way of making history, and they've made history already," the Serbian tennis plater said of the potential milestone after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev earlier this year. "I'm trying to build that and develop that myself in a very unique authentic way that is suitable to me."

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the winner's trophy after beating Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their men's singles final match on the thirteenth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11, 2021. Credit: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, with Britain's Catherine (R), Duchess of Cambridge, holds the winner's trophy after beating Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their men's singles final match on the thirteenth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11, 2021. Novak Djokovic | Credit: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty

"Whether I think about winning more slams and breaking records, of course I do." he added. "Most of my attention and energy from this day forward, until I retire from tennis, is going to be directed in majors and trying to win more major trophies."

Berrettini, 25, is the first Italian man in 45 years to reach a Grand Slam finals match, doing so after beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4 on Friday.

"Obviously, the job is not done yet," Berrettini said after securing a trip to the finals, the Associated Press reported. "I want to get the trophy now that I'm here."

Djokovic earned his spot in the men's singles final by defeating Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5 on Friday. Shapovalov is currently ranked the No. 12 tennis player in the world, according to the ATP Tour.

"Novak does a really good job of putting pressure on when it's needed, and you feel it exactly in those moments. He steps up. He does that really well," Shapovalov told reporters of his opponent after the loss, BBC reported.

Djokovic returned compliments to Shapovalov following the match.