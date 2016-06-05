Novak Djokovic Clinches French Open, Makes History as the Titleholder of Four Majors

Novak Djokovic served his way to victory on Sunday, defeating Andy Murray to win the 2016 French Open – and to make history.

Djokovic, who is currently ranked first in the world, defeat Murray (No. 2) in four sets in Paris, becoming the first man in tennis to hold all four major titles since 1969, according to USA Today.

The 29-year-old Serbian player has never won at the French Open, despite being a finalist three times in recent years, and competing 12 times, reported ESPN.

Only one of eight men to complete the career Grand Slam, Djokovic joins an impressive group of tennis elites, including Roger Federer, Andre Agassi and Rafael Nadal. Previous champions with four consecutive titles include only Rod Laver and Don Budge.

“It’s incredibly flattering to know that Rod Laver is the last one that managed to do that,” Djokovic said of holding all Grand Slam titles at once, reported USA Today. “There is not many words that can describe it. It’s one of the ultimate challenges that you have as a tennis player.”

Last year, Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka defeated Djokovic in the final, while the U.K.’s Murray made it only to the semi finals. Murray has played in 8 French Opens.

