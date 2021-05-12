Novak Djokovic Spars with Italian Open Umpire Over Weather During Match: I 'Lost My Cool'
The Serbian tennis player was frustrated that play continued amid rain
Tempers flared in Italy on Tuesday as Novak Djokovic played Taylor Fitz in the second round of the 2021 Italian Open.
As rain fell on the court, Djokovic, 33, got heated with the match's umpire, yelling, "How much do you wanna play?"
According to ESPN, he continued scolding umpire Nacho Forcadell, saying, "I asked you three times; you are not checking anything."
When the rain picked up, Djokovic did eventually get his wish: the match was suspended for three hours. Once play resumed, Djokovic proved victorious, winning 6-3 7-6 (5).
After, he told reporters, "I kind of lost my cool towards the end of that second set when I served for the match. It was a really strange match, to play in the rain, it was difficult," the New York Post said.
The Serbian athlete added, "Obviously, playing under the rain nonstop for almost two full sets, it is challenging for both me and him," ESPN reported.
RELATED: Nick Kyrgios Fires Back After Novak Djokovic Says He Doesn't 'Have Much Respect' for Tennis Player
This week, Djokovic sent a congratulatory message to fellow tennis star Serena Williams played her 1,000th career match at the Open Wednesday, during which she lost to Nadia Podoroska.
"Words cannot describe how much you contributed to the tennis in general, both male and female side," he said in the video message, adding, "You have been an icon to this sport. Thank you so much for everything you have done on and off the court and what you keep on doing."