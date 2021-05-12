Novak Djokovic Spars with Italian Open Umpire Over Weather During Match: I 'Lost My Cool'

Tempers flared in Italy on Tuesday as Novak Djokovic played Taylor Fitz in the second round of the 2021 Italian Open.

As rain fell on the court, Djokovic, 33, got heated with the match's umpire, yelling, "How much do you wanna play?"

According to ESPN, he continued scolding umpire Nacho Forcadell, saying, "I asked you three times; you are not checking anything."

When the rain picked up, Djokovic did eventually get his wish: the match was suspended for three hours. Once play resumed, Djokovic proved victorious, winning 6-3 7-6 (5).

After, he told reporters, "I kind of lost my cool towards the end of that second set when I served for the match. It was a really strange match, to play in the rain, it was difficult," the New York Post said.

The Serbian athlete added, "Obviously, playing under the rain nonstop for almost two full sets, it is challenging for both me and him," ESPN reported.

Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic | Credit: Corinne Dubreuil/Abaca/Sipa via AP Images

This week, Djokovic sent a congratulatory message to fellow tennis star Serena Williams played her 1,000th career match at the Open Wednesday, during which she lost to Nadia Podoroska.