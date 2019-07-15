Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep Celebrate 'Magical' Wimbledon Victories at Champions Dinner

Wimbledon champions Simona Halep and Novak Djokovic traded their tennis whites for a more glamorous look Sunday as they celebrated their respective wins at the Wimbledon Champions Dinner.

Djokovic, 32, looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bow tie as he posed on the carpet just hours after securing his fifth victory in the men’s singles with a win over Roger Federer.

The Serbian athlete and Federer alternated wins through the first four sets that ended with a historic 12-12 fifth set tiebreak. To determine the winner, both players had to be the first to score seven points, with an advantage of two or more points. Djokovic eventually took home the victory, winning 7 points to 3.

Halep, meanwhile, stepped out to celebrate her very first Wimbledon victory after she beat Serena Williams on Saturday, 6-2, 6-2.

The 27-year-old from Romania wore a flowing black dress with rectangular cut-outs on the sides and a large slit that showed off her toned legs. She accessorized with a black clutch and a bright red manicure.

“Today I dared to dream … and my dream came true! It was the greatest match of my life ❤️,” Halep wrote on Twitter following her impressive win.

Halep shared several behind-the-scenes glimpses at the Champions Dinner to her Instagram story, including video that showed her holding her trophy backstage and walking out to applause.

“I still haven’t woken up from this dream,” she wrote.

Though Halep appeared happy and polished during the dinner, the star athlete previously admitted that she was feeling nervous beforehand, as she didn’t want to have to dance.

“I am really stressed if I have to dance. [2018 winner Angelique Kerber danced] because Novak asked, I heard. So if the boy will ask me I have to go. I’m really stressed. But I hope I’m gonna be okay. I’m gonna be fine and I will enjoy the night,” she said, according to the Women’s Tennis Association.

All appeared to go off without a hitch, as Halep later shared a photo of her walking the carpet to Twitter with the caption, “About last night… (It was magical).”

Halep secured her win over Williams with some special onlookers on Saturday: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who watched the match from the royal box.

“It was an extra boost when I saw them there, the royal family,” Halep said. “You know, winning in this position, it’s very nice, it’s unforgettable.”

She went on to meet the pair after the match, and Middleton told her, “You played an incredible game. It was really, really impressive, so congratulations and enjoy the celebration.”