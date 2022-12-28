Novak Djokovic Returns to Australia a Year After COVID Deportation, Aims for 10th Australian Open Title

Novak Djokovic is back in Australia after a year of deportation due to his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine, the Australian Open confirmed.

The 35-year-old Serbian tennis star, who missed last year's Australian Open because of the country's strict regulations and a complicated, last-minute visa cancellation, is vying for a 10th tournament title next month.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Craig Tiley, the Australian Open's tournament director, reportedly had nothing but positive words to say about the athlete's return now that the country has lifted their vaccination restrictions.

"Novak is welcome in Australia," Tiley said of the 21-time major winner, who was initially banned for three years. "I think as we speak he has landed in Adelaide and he's going to be the player to beat again." The organization later confirmed that Djokovic had made it in.

The Australian Open runs from Jan. 16 to 29, 2023, in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic.

"Over the years I've been really fortunate to start very strong in Australia and I love playing there," Djokovic said in Dubai last week at an exhibition tournament. "After obviously what happened earlier this year, hopefully I can have a decent reception there and hopefully that can help me play some good tennis."

Last January, three Federal Court judges unanimously upheld a decision that was made by Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel Djokovic's visa, ESPN reported.

The decision came just days after an Australian Federal Circuit Court judge reinstated Djokovic's visa after his entry into Australia was initially delayed due to issues with his application.

The Olympian had received a COVID-19 vaccine medical exemption to play in the Grand Slam tournament prior to arriving in the country.

In a statement, Djokovic voiced his disappointment on the issue, but ultimately respected the ruling that was made on his behalf.

"I am extremely disappointed with the Court ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the Minister's decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open," Djokovic said in the statement, per ESPN. "I respect the Court's ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country."

With Djokovic now back in the country's good graces, Tiley told reporters on Tuesday, according to multiple outlets, that he believes the tennis pro will be well-received.

"I have a great deal of confidence in the Australian public," Tiley said. "We're a very well-educated sporting public, particularly those who come to the tennis. They love their tennis, they love seeing greatness, they love seeing great athleticism, great matches.

"And I have a lot of confidence that the fans will react like we hope they would react and have respect for that," he noted.