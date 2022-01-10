Novak Djokovic's Visa Reinstated, Wins Battle to Stay in Australia for Now

The immigration minister could still cancel Novak Djokovic's visa, however, and prevent him from participating in the upcoming Australian Open

Novak Djokovic may still be able to participate in the upcoming Australian Open.

On Monday morning, Australian Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated the tennis star's visa after his entry into Australia was delayed last week due to issues with his application, and despite receiving a COVID-19 vaccine medical exemption to play in the Grand Slam tournament.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the New York Times, the judge found that border authorities canceled his visa before he was given a chance to contact his lawyers, as well as tournament organizers. Djokovic was also subsequently released from detention, and his family said in a press conference, had taken part in a practice session for the open.

Reinstating Djokovic's visa, however, does not guarantee that the Serbian athlete will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open. Government lawyers warned that the immigration minister could still cancel his visa. If canceled, Djokovic would also be handed an automatic three-year ban from entering Australia, per the Times.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their men's singles final match on the thirteenth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11, 2021. Novak Djokovic | Credit: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty

On Instagram, Djokovic celebrated the decision with a post. "I am pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation," he began his caption.

"Despite all that has happened in the past week, I want to stay and to try to compete at the Australian Open. I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans," Djokovic added. "For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong 🙏❤️🙌💪 ."

Last week, Djokovic landed in Melbourne and was denied entry after his team mistakingly requested a sub-class visa, which does not apply to anyone with a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the British news outlet The Times.

The Times added that Djokovic was not able to get through passport control as a result. Border officials discovered the mistake while Djokovic was traveling to Melbourne, the outlet reported.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Jaala Pulford, a member of the Parliament of Victoria, tweeted last Wednesday that "the Federal Government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic's visa application to enter Australia."

"We will not be providing Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam," Pulford said, adding in another tweet, "We've always been clear on two points: visa approvals are a matter for the Federal Government, and medical exemptions are a matter for doctors."

Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic returns the ball during an exhibition tournament in Zadar, Croatia. | Credit: Zvonko Kucelin/AP/Shutterstock

Djokovic's medical exception was mandatory for him to compete in the tournament, and would allow him to do so regardless of his vaccination status, which he had never previously publicly confirmed.

The tennis star, who holds the record for Australian Open men's singles titles with nine wins, has received widespread scrutiny for being granted the exemption, as Australia has implemented strict coronavirus rules and regulations since the start of the pandemic.

In a previous statement obtained by PEOPLE from Tennis Australia, which runs the Grand Slam tournament, organizers said that Djokovic was granted the medical exemption "following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts."