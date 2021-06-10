The match will mark the 58th time that the pair are playing each other

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to Face Off in 2021 French Open Semifinal

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will face off in the 2021 French Open semifinals.

On Wednesday, Djokovic, 34, went up against Matteo Berrettini in a men's singles quarterfinal match, beating the Italian tennis player 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5 and securing a spot in the upcoming semifinals, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Nadal, 35, meanwhile scored a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over Diego Schwartzman in his quarterfinal, ESPN reported.

The upcoming match, which will take place on Friday, will be Djokovic's 11th semifinal at the French Open, just behind Nadal's impressive 14, per Yahoo Sports!

The semifinal between Djokovic, who is ranked No. 1, and Nadal, who is ranked No. 3, will be the 58th time the pair has played each other, the outlet added.

Nadal is just two wins away from beating the record for most total Grand Slam singles championships for men. He is currently tied with Roger Federer, with 20 wins. Djokovic has 18 Grand Slam championships.

The Spanish sports star has also previously won the French Open 13 times, while Djokovic has only taken the title once. Nadal last won the French Open men's singles final in 2020.

The Open's other men's semifinal will be played between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev on Friday, ESPN reported.

Last October, when Nadal and Djokovic previously went head to head at the annual tennis event, Djokovic said the game was "not like any other match" after his win.