In January, Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia before the Australia Open due to his vaccine status

Novak Djokovic Out of U.S. Open For Refusing to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

The U.S. Open has confirmed that Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to compete due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement released Wednesday, the U.S. Open explained that they had to follow the U.S. government's rules on keeping unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens out of the country. Typically, the organizers said, eligible players are automatically seeded into the tournament, but they were unable to include Djokovic.

"The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the U.S. government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens," the statement read.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, non-U.S. citizens who are not immigrants traveling to the country by air are required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 before flying from a foreign country to the U.S. Given that Djokovic, 35, has repeatedly expressed that he will not take the vaccine, he would not be allowed in the country.

Djokovic, currently ranked No. 7 in the world by the ATP World Tour, won the Men's Singles Final in Wimbledon earlier this month. After the match, the champion told reporters it was not clear when he will next play a major tournament, according to ESPN.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Novak Djokovic holds the Wimbledon Trophy after winning the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

"I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption," 35-year-old Djokovic said. "I don't know. I don't think exemption is realistically possible. If that is possibility, I don't know what [an] exemption would be about."

"I don't know," Djokovic added. "I don't have much answers there."

A rep for the player did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This would not be the first time Djokovic is unable to compete due to his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine. In January, Djokovic was deported from Australia because of his vaccine status and could not play in the Australian Open, the year's first Grand Slam tournament.

Wimbledon did not make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory in order to participate in this year's tournament, enabling Djokovic to enter and eventually win. But he remains unable to play in the 2023 Australian Open since he is not eligible for a visa in the country, leaving the tennis star out of the next two major tournaments.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Novak Djokovic of Serbia during his match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia during their Men's Singles Final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Credit: Visionhaus/Getty

Djokovic told reporters after winning Wimbledon on July 10 that he is "on vacation," adding that he will "definitely be resting for the next couple of weeks" after his recent tournament schedule.

"Then I'll wait hopefully for some good news from USA because I would really love to go there," Djokovic said, according to ESPN. "That would be probably the next big tournament, the next big swing, playing a tournament or two before US Open and US Open. If that doesn't happen, then I have to see what the schedule will look like."

Djokovic slid to No. 7 in the ATP world rankings after Wimbledon in part because he wasn't allowed to play at the Australian Open, and the Serbian star's ranking is likely to fall further now that he won't be playing at the U.S. Open.

Djokovic has won 21 Grand Slam titles in his career and stands just one behind Spain's Rafael Nadal for the all-time record.