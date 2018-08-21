Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Is Ensuring Children in Serbia Get a Great Start Through His Foundation

Novak Djokovic became the first singles tennis player in history to win all nine Masters 1000 tournaments on Sunday, an honor dubbed the Career Golden Masters. But even in the wake of incredible achievement, the Serbian athlete is still focused on others.

In 2007, Djokovic founded the Novak Djokovic Foundation, which has focused since 2012 on increasing the percentage of children in Serbia who receive an early childhood education — a mission he tells PEOPLE at a charity event at the 565 Broome SoHo sales gallery that he’s “passionate” about.

“We have faced the data that was presented to us by UNICEF — which was a little bit frightening — that over 50 percent of children in Serbia did not attend any preschool programs or institutions,” he explains. “We did a lot of research about it and how important it is to focus on early child development.”

“And we have in the process became parents, as well, to two wonderful children,” he continues, noting son Stefan, 3, and daughter Tara, 11 months, with wife Jelena. “So we have been going through this importance of early child development with them and we see the results first hand.”

The foundation’s key programs aim to provide stimulating and safe environments for children from disadvantaged communities to learn and grow up. “It’s a holistic approach,” he shares. “Both my wife and I have [this approach], which integrates the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual development of a human being, of a child.”

“We are focused on Serbia but we also have a plan to go abroad and try to spread that awareness all over the world,” Djokovic says.

Djokovic says, in part, his own youth in the country inspired his focus in the area, explaining, “I grew up in a war-torn country in very difficult circumstances. People were waiting in line for bread and milk and stuff like that, a lot of things that have made me personally more appreciative of the value of life and what life has to offer.”

“So I try to be always aware of that, and remind myself and be firm on the ground with both feet,” he says. “[I try to] understand that life for what I see it and what I experience it is not really necessarily [the same] for everyone around the world — actually the majority is struggling. So that’s the most basic and fundamental principle of why I always have the need to try to help in every possible way, personally, and also through the foundation.”

During Monday’s fundraiser, Djokovic, 31, signed a tennis racquet (the one he used to win against Roger Federer on Sunday, in fact) that will be auctioned off with a Seiko watch as part of Christie’s “Falling for Time” online sale. All proceeds from the racquet will benefit the foundation.

Djokovic also opened up about his Sunday accomplishment, telling PEOPLE that the “memorable moment” is one he’ll “cherish forever.”

“I don’t like to praise myself, I leave that to others but I am definitely, very, very proud of this achievement,” he says. “It is very special, because of the fact that you make history of the sport that I truly love, and you leave the legacy behind and you inspire other tennis players.”

Earlier this year, the athlete won the men’s singles competition at Wimbledon — marking his fourth victory at the grand slam tournament. He’ll return to the U.S. Open this year after missing the 2017 competition due to an elbow injury.

“In the last two years I had a difficult time with injury and being absent from the tour for six months and having a surgery and having a post-surgery and recovery,” he tells PEOPLE, “and struggled with the results on the court, wasn’t able to find my game.”

He adds, “Then in the last couple of months, everything seemed to click and fall into place, and you know, managed to make the strongest possible comeback, in the biggest possible tennis stage, which was Wimbledon, and winning a title there. And then obviously coming into the hard court season with confidence and feeling better about myself on the court and then, of course, crowning all the achievements with Cincinnati title the only one I was missing.”