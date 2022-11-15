Novak Djokovic Granted Visa to Play at Australian Open Despite Being Unvaccinated

Novak Djokovic is returning to Australia in 2023.

After getting a three-year ban from the country just days before the 2022 Australian Open, the Serbian tennis player, 35, is reportedly being granted a visa to compete in next year's competition, held January 16-29, 2023.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. confirmed reports Tuesday that Andrew Giles, the new immigration minister, overturned Djokovic's ban. According to the Associated Press, Giles' office declined to comment on the visa status update on grounds of privacy.

In January, the then-reigning champ attempted to get an exemption for Australia's COVID-19 vaccination requirement to enter the country, arguing that he had recently recovered from the virus. After a 10-day legal saga, Djokovic's exemption was denied and he was deported from Australia on the eve of the 2022 tournament.

Shi Tang/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Djokovic has been locked out of other tournaments due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Ahead of the 2022 Australian Open, he was ranked first in the world. But despite winning Wimbledon in July — where he was able to compete because there was no COVID vaccination requirement — his ranking dropped from missing Australia and then he was not permitted to compete in the U.S. Open in August, putting him in eighth.

When the likelihood of his participation in the U.S. Open seemed iffy, he maintained his stance on vaccination. "I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated," he said at the time.

He previously told BBC that withdrawal from tournaments was a "price that I am willing to pay" when asked about his vaccination hesitance.

"I understand the consequences of my decision," he continued. "I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment."

Djokovic also told the outlet that, though he is not opposed to vaccines, having "the freedom to choose what you put into your body" is more important to him than winning titles.