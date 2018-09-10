Subway Snacks! Novak Djokovic Passes Out Donuts to Commuters After Winning 2018 U.S. Open

Just a few hours after becoming the 2018 U.S. Open men’s singles champion, Novak Djokovic was seen in New York City perfecting “a different kind of serve.”

The Serbian tennis player, 31, headed down into the New York City subway system on Monday morning with Al Roker of Today to give out donuts to unsuspecting commuters. Just one night before, he beat Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in the Grand Slam tournament final.

The 14-time Grand Slam winner thanked Roker, 64, for “allowing me to have this kind of experience” while holding a platter of donuts in his left hand. “It’s the first time definitely, serving donuts at a subway station,” he added.

Not my kind of breakfastbut lots of laughs with @TODAYshow!! 😁👋 pic.twitter.com/vHrFITm9fY — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 10, 2018

When Roker asked him about the fresh feeling of victory, Djokovic shared, “Every Grand Slam win is obviously very special. I had my family and my team celebrate with me, be there close to me for that special moment.”

He also discussed the surgeries he’s endured over the past few years, which he once thought might have prevented him from winning the U.S. Open. “If someone told me earlier this year, I’m going to get Wimbledon and U.S. Open within two months, it would be hard to believe,” he said.

In August, Djokovic opened up to PEOPLE about his recovery process at a charity event at the 565 Broome SoHo sales gallery. “In the last two years I had a difficult time with injury… and struggled with the results on the court, wasn’t able to find my game,” he recalled.

He continued, “Then in the last couple of months, everything seemed to click and fall into place, and you know, [I] managed to make the strongest possible comeback, in the biggest possible tennis stage, which was Wimbledon, and winning a title there.”

After adding Sunday’s big win to his list of accomplishments, Djokovic spoke about the other prominent match from the weekend: Serena Williams‘ controversial loss on Saturday to Japan’s Naomi Osaka. Williams, 37, received three violations that day — including one each for breaking her racket and yelling at the umpire — which many critics felt was sexist, claiming men exhibit the same emotion on the court without being penalized.

“I have my personal opinion that maybe the chair umpire should not have pushed Serena to the limit, especially in a Grand Slam final,” Djokovic said about the incident, according to the Washington Post. “He did change the course of the match. It was, in my opinion, maybe unnecessary. We all go through our emotions, especially when you’re fighting for a Grand Slam trophy.”