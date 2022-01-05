Novak Djokovic Entrance Into Australia Reportedly Delayed Following Mix-Up on Visa Application

The recent decision to grant the tennis star a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine to participate in the Australian Open drew widespread scrutiny

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their men's singles final match on the thirteenth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11, 2021.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their men's singles final match on the thirteenth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11, 2021.

Novak Djokovic's entry into Australia has been delayed due to issues with his visa application, despite receiving a COVID-19 medical exemption to participate in the Australian Open this month, according to multiple outlets.

The 34-year-old tennis star was traveling to the country in preparation for the Australian Open later this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the British news outlet The Times, Djokovic landed in Melbourne, Wednesday, and was reportedly denied entry after his team mistakingly requested a sub-class visa, which does not apply to anyone with a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Times added that Djokovic was not able to get through passport control as a result. Border officials discovered the mistake while Djokovic was traveling to Melbourne, the outlet reported.

Jaala Pulford, member of the Parliament of Victoria, tweeted on Wednesday that "the Federal Government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic's visa application to enter Australia."

"We will not be providing Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam," Pulford said, adding in another tweet, "We've always been clear on two points: visa approvals are a matter for the Federal Government, and medical exemptions are a matter for doctors."

A rep for Djokovic did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Just one day prior, Djokovic had announced he was granted the medical exemption to compete in the Grand Slam tournament.

On Wednesday, the Associated Press also reported Djokovic would need to prove vaccine exemption ahead of the Australian Open or leave the country.

"While the Victorian government and Tennis Australia may permit a non-vaccinated player to compete in the Australian Open, it is the Commonwealth government that will enforce our requirements at the Australian border," said Home affairs minister, Karen Andrews.

"If an arriving individual is not vaccinated, they must provide acceptable proof that they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons to be able to access the same travel arrangement as fully vaccinated travelers."

Novak Djokovic Credit: TPN/Getty

The medical exception was mandatory for Djokovic to compete in the tournament, and would allow him to do so regardless of his vaccination status, which he has never publicly confirmed.

Novak, who holds the record for Australian Open men's singles titles with nine wins, has received widespread scrutiny for being granted the exemption, as Australia has implemented strict coronavirus rules and regulations since the start of the pandemic.

In a previous statement obtained by PEOPLE from Tennis Australia, who run the Grand Slam tournament, organizers said that Djokovic was granted the medical exemption "following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts."