Novak Djokovic Applauds Opponent Mikael Ymer After Impressive Shot at 2020 French Open

Novak Djokovic is keeping things friendly at the 2020 French Open.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old professional tennis player — who is currently ranked No. 1 in men's singles tennis — applauded his opponent, Mikael Ymer, when he hit an impressive cross-court tweener, or a shot between the legs.

Midway through the second set of the match, the 24-year-old Swedish player successfully completed the feat when he ran from the net after Djokovic performed a drop shot near the baseline.

After the point, Djokovic smiled and clapped for Ymer, using his hand and his tennis racket to applaud the young athlete.

But despite the impressive shot, Djokovic went on to defeat Ymer 6-0, 6-2, 6-3, and advance on to the third round of the tournament.

Djokovic appeared to be in high spirits during the match, despite a dramatic disqualification from the U.S. Open last month.

After accidentally hitting a lineswoman during a match in the Grand Slam tournament, the tennis star was disqualified, though he said he agreed with the ruling.

"The rules are clear," Djokovic said during a news conference, the Associated Press reported. "So I accepted it. I had to move on and that’s what I did."

"I’m going to take this in as profound as possible for me as a big lesson," he added. "I’ve been thinking about it. I’ve been comprehending. I’ve been talking to my team. It’s just one of these things that is just unfortunate and happens. You have to move on."

Djokovic noted that he took responsibility for his actions and the subsequent consequences and said that he had called the lineswoman to check on her.